Redistricting decision to come down from Kansas Supreme Court

By Rebekah Chung, Michael Dakota
KSN News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Supreme Court announced this morning it will release its decisions in cases that involve state and congressional reapportioned districts around 10:30 a.m.

The court will address Case No. 125,083: Petition of Derek Schmidt, Attorney General, to Determine Validity of Substitute for Senate Bill 563 Provisions Reapportioning State Legislative Districts, and Case No. 125,092: Faith Rivera, et al, Tom Alonzo, et al, and Susan Frick, et al, v. Scott Schwab, Kansas Secretary of State; Michael Abbott, Wyandotte County Election Commissioner; and Jamie Shew, Douglas County Clerk.

Kansas redistricting maps on ‘expedited schedule,’ await Supreme Court decision

The Supreme Court on Monday heard oral arguments on state legislative maps and a congressional map. The cases are on an “expedited schedule,” according to a spokeswoman for the court.

The map, called “Ad Astra” was ruled unconstitutional in a district court. In court, opponents of the map argued that it was gerrymandered and diluted the minority voice in one of the state’s most diverse areas.

KANSAS STATE
KANSAS STATE
Kansas State
KANSAS STATE
KANSAS STATE
KANSAS STATE
LOUISIANA STATE
KANSAS STATE
KANSAS STATE
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

