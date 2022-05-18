Disorderly Conduct – Fighting Tops Tuesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 24 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Tuesday.

San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.

The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 24 arrests on Tuesday including the following:

Stephen Atkins was arrested for resisting arrest, Public intoxication, DOC fighting, and class C assault against a police officer at 12:20 a.m. His bond was set at $1,936 and he was released at 11:58 a.m.

Erik Hirst was arrested for public intoxication and DOC fighting at 12:39 a.m. His bond was set at $942 and he was released at 10:28 a.m.

There are currently 560 inmates at the TGCDF as of Wednesday morning.

The following were booked into the Tom Green County detention facility on Tuesday May 17, 2022:

Orlando Villa was arrested for driving while intoxicated at 12:21 a.m. His bond with set at $1000 and he was released at 3:43 p.m.

Erik Hirst was arrested for public intoxication and DOC fighting at 12:39 a.m.

The following is a key for the above abbreviations:

MISC- Miscellaneous

VOP- Violation of Parole

GOB- Going off Bond

VPTA- Violation Promise to Appear

GJI- Grand Jury Indictment

COMM- Commuted Sentence

RPR- Release of Personal Recognizance

CPF- Capias Pro Fine

J/N- Judgement NISI

ICE- Immigration Custom Enforcement

TDCJ- Texas Department of Criminal Justice

DWLI- Driving While License Invalid

POSS MARIJ- Possession of Marijuana

DWI- Driving While I

