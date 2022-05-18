ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Disorderly Conduct – Fighting Tops Tuesday Booking Report

By Matt Trammell
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1buxHP_0fiIFIx300

SAN ANGELO, TX – 24 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Tuesday.

San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.

The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 24 arrests on Tuesday including the following:

  • Stephen Atkins was arrested for resisting arrest, Public intoxication, DOC fighting, and class C assault against a police officer at 12:20 a.m. His bond was set at $1,936 and he was released at 11:58 a.m.
  • Erik Hirst was arrested for public intoxication and DOC fighting at 12:39 a.m. His bond was set at $942 and he was released at 10:28 a.m.

There are currently 560 inmates at the TGCDF as of Wednesday morning.

Name Stefan Atkins (L) Eric Hirst (R) Copyright LIVE! Photo

The following were booked into the Tom Green County detention facility on Tuesday May 17, 2022:

  • Stephen Atkins was arrested for resisting arrest, Public intoxication, DOC fighting, and class C assault against a police officer at 12:20 a.m. His bond was set at $1,936 and he was released at 11:58 a.m.
  • Orlando Villa was arrested for driving while intoxicated at 12:21 a.m. His bond with set at $1000 and he was released at 3:43 p.m.
  • Erik Hirst was arrested for public intoxication and DOC fighting at 12:39 a.m.

The following is a key for the above abbreviations:

  • MISC- Miscellaneous
  • VOP- Violation of Parole
  • GOB- Going off Bond
  • VPTA- Violation Promise to Appear
  • GJI- Grand Jury Indictment
  • COMM- Commuted Sentence
  • RPR- Release of Personal Recognizance
  • CPF- Capias Pro Fine
  • J/N- Judgement NISI
  • ICE- Immigration Custom Enforcement
  • TDCJ- Texas Department of Criminal Justice
  • DWLI- Driving While License Invalid
  • POSS MARIJ- Possession of Marijuana
  • DWI- Driving While I

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Arrest for a Late Night Theft Tops Friday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 18 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Friday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 18 arrests on Friday including the following: Lillian Hickenbottom was arrested for class c…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Wacky Tobaccy Arrests Top Thursday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – 20 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Thursday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 20 arrests on Thursday including the following: Miguel Castillo was arrested for possession of…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Hard Drug Possession Among Arrests on Wednesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 13 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 13 arrests on Wednesday including the following: There are currently 562 inmates at the TGCDF…
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
Tom Green County, TX
Crime & Safety
San Angelo, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Tom Green County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
brownwoodnews.com

TJJD arrests Juvenile Supervision Officer in Brown County

The Office of the Inspector General of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department issued the following press release Friday:. On May 19, 2022, Inspectors with the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD) arrested a Juvenile Supervision Officer (JSO) Devan Scott Denton (26) on a misdemeanor warrant for one count of Official Oppression. Denton was booked into the Brown County Jail by OIG Inspectors without incident. This offense is a Class A Misdemeanor under the Tex. Pen. Code Chapter 39.03. If convicted, this offense is punishable by imprisonment in the county jail for up to 1 year and up to a $4,000 fine.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Ex-employee arrested in copper wire, tool theft

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after police said he broke into a building owned by his former employee and stole thousands of dollars worth of tools and copper wire. Carlos Chavez, 22, has been charged with burglary and theft.  According to an affidavit, on March 23, a deputy […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Last Defendant Sentenced in Brutal Eric Torrez Murder

SAN ANGELO- The last defendant in the brutal kidnapping and murder of Eric Torrez has been sentenced to prison in a plea deal Friday. David Navarro, 47, took a plea deal in District Court and will spend the next 25 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Navarro pleaded...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

With New Attorney, Tim Vasquez Will Be Sentenced in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX — The sentencing date and location for former San Angelo Police Chief Tim Vasquez has been set for July 18 at 1 p.m. at the US Courthouse, 33 E Twohig, San Angelo. Vasquez has since changed lawyers and his new lawyer wants to know why Vasquez was remanded into the custody of the US Marshals instead of being released on bond following his conviction on March 24 of bribery and three counts of honest mail services fraud. Vasquez has been held in the Terry County Jail in Brownfield since his jury trial’s conclusion in Lubbock on March 24. In the courtroom back in March, presiding…
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Green
San Angelo LIVE!

Truck Plows Into Bicyclist on South Bell Street

SAN ANGELO, TX – A bicyclist was sent to the hospital late Saturday night after he was hit by a pickup truck. According to reporters on scene, on May 21, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Norma and S Bell St. for the report of a truck versus a pedestrian crash.
SAN ANGELO, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene man arrested, accused of walking on the wrong side of the road

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man has been accused of walking on the wrong side of the road. According to an arrest report, Abilene police responded to a disturbance call in which they witnessed Jon Davis, of Abilene, walking on the right side of the roadway instead of the left, in which oncoming traffic was coming from behind.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene man arrested, accused of sticking handgun in victim's mouth, threatening to kill

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police arrested a man after responding to a call of a disturbance in the early hours of this past Monday. According to an arrest report, a female victim reported that Brian Johnson, of Abilene, had physically assaulted her. She alleged Johnson "punched her on her face, grabbed the inside of her arms, hit her with a handgun, pointed a handgun at her, stuck the handgun in her mouth, and threatened to kill her."
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

One Punch is Sending This San Angelo Man to Prison for the Next 5 Years

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man was sentenced to five years in prison for punching a cop in the face last August. According to court documents, on May 16, Steven Skeen, 32, was sentenced to five years after he pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer. Skeen was originally arrested for the charge on Aug. 30, 2021 after police were dispatched to Shannon Medical Center to assist Shannon Security.  When the officers arrived, they learned that Skeen was being uncooperative and refused to reveal his identity. At one point an officer stepped towards Skeen to ask him for his ID and Skeen responded…
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Tgcdf
San Angelo LIVE!

Mesquite Heat Wildfire Scorches Over 11,000 Acres South of Abilene

ABILENE – The Mesquite Heat Fire in Taylor County is 11,256 acres with 25% containment. Increased acreage is due to more accurate mapping and data collection. According to the Texas Forest Service Sunday afternoon, active open flames were reported yesterday morning on the eastern side of the fire although fire intensity was low. Minimal fire behavior is expected today. However, fuels remain extremely dry and could support some moderate, low intensity growth.
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Meth Dealer Fresh Out of Jail Sent Back to Prison for 15 Years

SAN ANGELO – A meth dealer fresh out of prison was sent back on Monday after agreeing to a plea deal in a Tom Green County District Court. According to court documents, on May 16, Carlos Pena, 24, of Abilene was sentenced to 15 years in the TDCJ after he pleaded guilty to manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Reefer Possession Arrests Top Weekend Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 26 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the weekend. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 26 arrests on Saturday and Sunday including the following: Wesley Harris was arrested for…
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brownwoodnews.com

Arrest made for indecent exposure warrant issued in September

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Tuesday morning:. On September 10, 2021, the Brownwood Police Department received a report of Indecent Exposure at a residence in the 1800blk of 1st St. The report indicated that a male was invited to the home by a good Samaritan so that he could pick up food items. While visiting with the lady inside her home the male began exposing himself and touching himself in a sexual manner. This behavior continued for several minutes until others arrived at the home to confront him. A report was generated at this time.
BROWNWOOD, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: 80-Year-Old Man Arrested After Allegedly Murdering Wife and Daughter

BIG LAKE — An 80-year-old man was arrested on capital murder charges in Big Lake Wednesday afternoon after authorities say he killed his wife and daughter. According to the Reagan County Sheriff’s Office, on May 18 at around 4 p.m., deputies with the RCSO were dispatched to the 600 block of S California Street for the report of an incident with multiple injuries.
BIG LAKE, TX
cbs7.com

Father murders his wife and daughter in Big Lake

BIG LAKE, Texas (KOSA) - The Reagan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the double murder of a Mother and Daughter in Big Lake. The Husband and Father of the victims, Porfirio Ortiz, is charged with the killings. On May 18, 2022, at 3:57 p.m., the Reagan County Sheriff received...
BIG LAKE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Speed Limit Reduced to 25 MPH on College Hills Blvd. Monday

SAN ANGELO – Motorists who regularly traverse College Hills Blvd. from Ave. N to Loop 306 will see a drastically reduced speed limit beginning Monday for the safety of construction crews and the general public as utility construction ramps up. College Hills Blvd. is down to a single lane...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy