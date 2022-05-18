Texas A&M Forest Service: Firefighter Burned Fighting Wildfire

VERNON, TX – At approximately 10:30 p.m. on May 17, a Texas A&M Forest Service firefighter received multiple burn injuries while working on the Coconut Fire in Wilbarger County.

Wilbarger County is in north Texas not far from Wichita Falls.

According to the Texas Forest Service, a thunderstorm developed near the fire area, causing erratic winds and a sudden change in fire behavior. A downburst from the thunderstorm caused the fire to erupt, and impacted personnel working the fire.

One firefighter was injured, receiving burns from radiant heat. The individual was taken to the hospital where they were treated and released. No other firefighters were injured.

The Texas A&M Forest Service Lone Star State Incident Management division currently has firefighters and equipment battling several wildfires in West Texas.