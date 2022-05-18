ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Florida man wearing an ape mask robs laundromat with a sledgehammer

By Joe Hiti
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NCQMu_0fiIEwvO00

On Tuesday, a man in Florida was arrested after he was caught on camera wearing an ape mask and holding a sledgehammer to rob a laundromat.

Michael Justin Rowe, 32, was arrested along with Marie Farrell, 34, for entering the laundromat on May 8 at around 10:45 p.m., according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office .

Pictures from the security cameras show that Rowe was wearing the mask to hide his face while using his sledgehammer to smash a coin machine and take approximately $800 at the laundromat, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office also said that in the video of the robbery, Farrell could be heard yelling to Rowe that he’s “been in here too long” and that they need to go. The pair then drove off in a blue Mercury Marquis.

Deputies said they found Farrell, who had dyed her hair blue after being caught on camera with blonde hair, on May 11.

While speaking with police, Farrell allegedly confessed to the crime and identified Rowe as the other suspect. Authorities then found that the getaway vehicle was registered to Rowe.

Rowe and Farrell are being held in Charlotte County Jail on several charges, including grand theft of property and criminal mischief of more than $1,000 damage.

