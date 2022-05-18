CT teen, 16, charged with murder in stabbing of 'beloved student,' 17: police

SHELTON, Conn. (1010 WINS) — A 16-year-old Connecticut teen has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old during a fight in Shelton last weekend.

Police arrested the Milford boy on Wednesday and charged him with murder and three counts of three counts of first-degree assault after three other teenagers were stabbed during the brawl.

The teen, whose name is not being released due to his age, is being held on a $2 million bond and will appear Wednesday in court.

James "Jimmy" McGrath, a junior at Fairfield Preparatory School, and three other teens were stabbed during the altercation outside a home on Laurel Glen Drive late Saturday.

Shelton Police said officers and EMS responded around 11:55 p.m. to the residence on a report of a fight and a stabbing. Officials found "numerous teenagers outside of a residence," including the four stabbed victims, at the scene.

James "Jimmy" McGrath was killed during a fight outside a Shelton home that also injured three other teens, police said. Photo credit Fairfield Preparatory School

All four were transported to a local hospital, and McGrath was later pronounced dead.

In a statement Monday, Fairfield Prep Director of Communications Colleen Adams said the school was "mourning" the loss of McGrath, "a beloved student" and "athlete on the football and lacrosse teams."

"He will forever be a member of the Prep Brotherhood," Adams said in a statement. "More than 1,000 people gathered at a private prayer service on campus Sunday, followed by a schoolwide service Monday morning where President Christian Cashman addressed the students, faculty, and staff."

"I offer Prep's loving condolences and embrace of the McGrath family once more," Cashman said in his address. "May the Spirit of healing peace and love enfold them, and may we be instruments of peace and healing in the days ahead. May God bless Jimmy McGrath, Class of 2023, forever a Man for Others, forever a Son of Fairfield Prep."

School Principal Kathy Riddle said counseling sessions are being made available throughout the week.

"It’s sad to see what’s happening to our teenagers and that they are making so many wrong mistakes and decisions, and I feel so scared for my kids growing up and going to school," Christina Louis-Fin, who lives across the street, told WTIC .

Another neighbor, who happens to be a nurse, saw the fight happen and heard screams before she went over to try and help McGrath, her son told WABC 7 .

"She walked out and she saw what was happening and [she] walked over and gave the kid CPR before he passed away," said Peter McCarthy.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Shelton Police Department at 203-924-1544 while the investigation is still active.