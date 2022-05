BANGOR — The Anah Shriners will once again be holding no cost screening clinics available to any child who is in need of care in the following areas: scoliosis, burn care, spina bifida, orthopedics, cerebral palsy, cleft lip/palate, pediatric surgery, spinal cord injury, sports injuries/fractures and more. These clinics will be held simultaneously at five locations on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m.- noon. Walk-ins are welcome.

