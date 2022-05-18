PODCAST: AAPI business owners break barriers & unbox hope for the future

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – It’s no secret that small businesses are the heart of New York City's economy. However, in any business there are hurdles to overcome and the pandemic has only made it harder. If you own a business catering to a marginalized community, the hurdles are even higher.

On this special episode of 1010 WINS In Depth , in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, we examine the barriers some Asian American businesses owners have broken and those that remain.

Listen as host Anddy Egan-Thorpe learns about the most common issues Asian Americans face in the workforce, in a conversation with New York City Councilwoman Julie Won. A proud Korean American whose mom has worked at a nail salon for 10 years, she’s witnessed some injustices firsthand.

Photo credit (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Cali Star Entertainment )

In this episode, we also hear from prominent Asian American entrepreneur Danny Taing. As the founder and CEO of the Japanese snack subscription service Bokksu, he says that he hopes his product will bring others close to his Asian heritage, the way it did for him.

“Just because they're Japanese snacks doesn't mean that everybody can't love them,” he says.