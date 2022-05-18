Business: International air travel makes strong come-back

The House is set to vote today on a bill that would give the federal WIC assistance program emergency authority to ease non-safety restrictions on baby formula. The bill would allow WIC participants to use vouchers on any formula brand, rather than be limited to a brand that could be unavailable amid the nationwide formula shortage. House Democrats also unveiled a $28 million spending bill to increase FDA staffing to boost international supplier inspections.

International air travel has been making a strong recovery this year, with the exception of the Asia-Pacific region, which is “lagging significantly behind.” The International Air Transport Association says in the first three months of the year, international travel was up 42%, with very strong growth in the U.S., Europe and Latin America. But air travel in Asia is only about 13% of where it was in 2019.