U.S. Politics

Business: International air travel makes strong come-back

By Jennifer Kushinka
 3 days ago

The House is set to vote today on a bill that would give the federal WIC assistance program emergency authority to ease non-safety restrictions on baby formula. The bill would allow WIC participants to use vouchers on any formula brand, rather than be limited to a brand that could be unavailable amid the nationwide formula shortage. House Democrats also unveiled a $28 million spending bill to increase FDA staffing to boost international supplier inspections.

International air travel has been making a strong recovery this year, with the exception of the Asia-Pacific region, which is “lagging significantly behind.” The International Air Transport Association says in the first three months of the year, international travel was up 42%, with very strong growth in the U.S., Europe and Latin America.  But air travel in Asia is only about 13% of where it was in 2019.

The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

