ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Beach, NC

Atlantic Beach Music Festival happening Saturday

By Kimberly Wooten
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=198vQz_0fiIBamr00

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C (WNCT) – The weekend will be full of music and fun as the Atlantic Beach Music Festival is right on track.

The festival will take place this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Circle, located at 115 Atlantic Blvd.

Let’s Go Out! Festivals in ENC

The festival is free to the public to attend. There would be numerous musical acts performances including  Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot, The Embers, North Tower and much more. There will also be lots of food trucks and a shuttle service to and from the free parking sites, which runs from 9 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

More information can be found here. Click the above video to see an interview with Director of Recreation, Communication & Special Events, Morgan Gilbert to find out more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Beaufort Music Festival kicks off weekend of music, fun

BEAUFORT, N.C (WNCT) –  The Beaufort Music Festival will take place this Friday and Saturday at the Gallants Channel Waterfront Venue in Beaufort. On Friday, the gates will open up at 4 p.m. and the show begins at 4:30  p.m. And on Saturday, the gates open up at 11 a.m.  The festival encourages people not […]
BEAUFORT, NC
WNCT

Ayden’s ‘Kings of Q’ BBQ Cook-Off & Festival happening this weekend

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — The 5th annual ‘Kings of Q’ BBQ Cook-Off and Festival in Ayden is back after two years off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the event is back with 33 professional cook teams from four different states competing for the title of “Grand Champion.” The cookoff and festival begin on Friday […]
AYDEN, NC
neusenews.com

Pink Hill hosts spring festival and classic car show

Official Pink Hill and Community posted the following on their Facebook page:. May 21st we are bringing the 1st annual Spring Festival to downtown Pink Hill along with the Great Pink Hill Volunteer Fire department from 10am to 3pm. The Fire Department will be selling their awesome BBQ plates, we...
PINK HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlantic Beach, NC
City
Atlantic, NC
WNCT

Semper Fi and Americas fundraiser in Emerald Isle this Saturday

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. — The 18th Annual Beach Bike Poker Run is Saturday. The E Club in Emerald Isle raises thousands of dollars for the Semper Fi Odyssey Camp. The funds raised help to send kids of Wounded Warriors and other Marines and Sailors to a camp in Pennsylvania. The camp matches local kids with […]
EMERALD ISLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Dunkin’ Plans Re-Opening Celebration of Next Generation Store

People who live, work and travel through New Bern can now experience Dunkin’s store of the future, one of only a few of its kind in the area. After a full remodel, Dunkin’ will re-open its restaurant at 2315 Neuse Blvd on Tuesday, May 24 featuring the brand’s next generation design, with a modern atmosphere and innovative technologies.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Block party coming to New Bern on Saturday

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A block party is coming to New Bern. The 2nd annual Tap That Anniversary Block Party will be held on Saturday at the 900 and 1000 blocks of Pollock Street in downtown New Bern. The festivities will begin at 2 p.m. and end at midnight. There will be live music […]
NEW BERN, NC
newbernnow.com

Tap That Prepares to Celebrate Anniversary Block Party

The 2nd Annual Tap That Anniversary Block Party will be held this Saturday, May 21st on the 900 and 1000 Blocks of Pollock Street in Greater Downtown New Bern, also known as the “Beermuda Triangle.” The festivities will begin at 2:00 p.m. There will be live music from...
NEW BERN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Music#Nexstar Media Inc
kiss951.com

Must-Do’s For A Weekend In Wilmington North Carolina

Summer is essentially here! And that means travel and road trips. In fact, I just got back from a quick weekend getaway to Wilmington. At just over 3 hours from Charlotte, it’s the perfect destination for an easy weekend trip. I love trip planning and creating itineraries/sifting through things to do and prioritizing them. One thing about me is I will not get to a place with no idea what I’m planning to do. So of course I want to share my must-do’s for Wilmington North Carolina for anyone planning to visit.
WILMINGTON, NC
The Daily South

Emerald Isle Is the Tiny North Carolina Beach Town That Inspires a Slowdown

Emerald Isle, North Carolina, confesses its obvious charms—brilliant blue-green waters, a verdant maritime forest, and lush marshes—in its name. From its place on the Crystal Coast, an 85-mile-long barrier island also known as the Southern Outer Banks, its beauty is apparent. But Emerald Isle's most enduring magic reveals itself a bit more slowly. The seaside spot first hooked Lane Harris, who has been a permanent resident for more than 25 years, because it was a haven for the whole family. She recalls seeing her parents taking beach walks, freezing ice cream with her mother on the dock, and watching her children go crabbing. "Right there, we had three generations all enjoying the day," says Harris.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
WNCT

Multitalented Kinston artist showcases his studio, fascinating career

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Talent can be limitless. Local Kinston artist, Robert Dance, has led a long and adventurous life. Painting since a young age, his talent for creating landscapes and scenery has spanned decades, winning numerous awards, like first place in the NC Watercolor Society three times. He also had his painting “Hatteras Standing” […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Sudan Shriners Annual Spring Ceremonial this weekend in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. — Sudan Shriners from throughout Eastern North Carolina will come to New Bern Friday and Saturday for the annual Spring Ceremonial.   A Shrine Ceremonial is an event where members and their families come together to welcome new members, transact business and celebrate their accomplishments. Cleveland Woolard, a New Bern resident was installed as […]
NEW BERN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
newbernnow.com

Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: May 19 – 22, 2022

19th: Life on the Lesser Stairs, 3:30 p.m. at Tryon Palace, 316 S. Front St. Call 252-639-3524. 19th: Craven Community Chorus Presents “Up, Up and Away,” 7:00 p.m. at Craven Community College, Orringer Auditorium, 800 College Ct. Call 252-670-0230. 21st – 22nd: Craven Community Chorus Presents “Up, Up...
NEW BERN, NC
kiss951.com

5 Things I Wish I Knew Before Visiting Wilmington North Carolina

Travel season is upon us! Summer break, no more Covid restrictions means people are traveling like crazy. Maybe you’re hopping a plane to go to Europe, the Caribbean, or across the country. But also there are so many good road trip destinations close by to check out. This past weekend I took a quick road trip to the North Carolina coast to explore a town I haven’t spent much time in. But I have to say there were a few things I wish I knew before I planned my trip to Wilmington North Carolina.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

More than $20,000 raised in golf event for injured chamber employees

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Four members of the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce are still on the road to recovery after a major vehicle crash last month. On Friday, the community showed its support with a golf tournament fundraiser. It was held at Greenville Country Club with proceeds going toward the medical bills of Trent McGee, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Ghost hunting aboard the Battleship North Carolina

Wilmington, N.C. — The idea of going aboard a possibly haunted battleship and spending most of the night there in the dark might sound like a bad idea to some people. Normally, I hate scary things. No haunted houses or horror movies for me!. But when local paranormal investigators...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Mayor of Emerald Isle, chief of police make pancakes for residents

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Yummy! It was an opportunity to meet those that represent the town of Emerald Isle. Town officials on Friday held a pancake breakfast and open house for residents. They gave tours of the different buildings and let residents know what it takes to keep the town running. “We weren’t able […]
EMERALD ISLE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville church distributes 40K pounds of sweet potatoes

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For fries, pies, or even just baked, the Bell Fork Road Church of Christ gave away more than 40,000 pounds of sweet potatoes on Thursday. Gloria Henderson, a member of the church, said the Society of Saint Andrew reached out to her about doing the distribution. She said it means the […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy