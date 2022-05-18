ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Iggy Chalker and David Butts want to end their remarkable HCC careers with more exclamation marks

By Andy Mason, The Herald-Mail
 3 days ago
In the 53-year history of the Hagerstown Community College track and field program, sophomores Iggy Chalker and David Butts are among the all-time greats.

This week at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson, Kan., the two distance-running stars will chase All-American honors for the final time as Hawks at the NJCAA Division I outdoor championships.

“It’s definitely bittersweet,” said Butts, who recently signed to run at NCAA Division I La Salle University.

Butts’ rise in the ranks at HCC has been meteoric.

At North Hagerstown, where he graduated in 2020, he was an above-average runner for the Hubs, but never a threat to win any kind of county title or state medal.

Now, he’s the HCC school-record holder in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (9:13.91) and ranks No. 2 all-time in HCC history in the indoor mile (4:11.56) and No. 3 all-time in the 5,000 (14:36.94).

“David Butts is at a place I’d never dreamed that he would get to before his 21st birthday,” HCC coach Mike Spinnler said.

“I’ve blown away my expectations,” Butts said. “I’ve been working my butt off the last two years, and it’s really starting to pay off. It’s nice to see.”

All that’s missing from his career are the All-American honors that go to the top eight finishers in each event at nationals.

Butts is seeded fifth in the 3,000 steeplechase, which he’ll compete in Friday, and 13th in the 5,000, which he’ll race Saturday.

“I’d love to go top three in the steeple and then just try to hang on to the train in the 5K and get top eight — just sit on Iggy and see how far he can take me,” Butts said.

Chalker, who graduated from Williamsport in 2020 as a state champ in track and cross country, will try to add to his NJCAA All-American résumé, beginning Thursday night in the 10,000. He’s seeded fifth in 30:07.46 — the No. 2 time in HCC history.

Chalker, who has yet to announce his college decision for next school year, placed seventh in the 10,000 last year at nationals — one of his five All-American performances. He’s a two-time All-American in both cross country and the half marathon.

“There’s a good group of guys out there always, and it just keeps getting more and more competitive,” Chalker said. “I’m going for place, but I’d be surprised if the 10K went tactical. Racing those guys before, they don’t like tactical. They like to go out and see who’s the best guy.

“And then I’ll double back in the 5,000. There won’t be any pressure. I’ll just see what’s left.”

In the 5,000, he’s seeded 14th in 14:37.82 — the No. 4 time in HCC history.

Indeed, Chalker and Butts are among the best of the best on a long list of standout HCC distance runners over the years — names that include Terry Baker, Jeff Scuffins, Earl Stoner, Tony Clement and many more.

“In a half-century plus of this program, we’ve had athletes who’ve worn ‘USA’ on their chests, athletes who’ve been to the Olympic Trials, just amazing athletes who’ve come out of this program,” Spinnler said. “And David Butts and Iggy Chalker are right in there, no matter how you argue it, and that’s really saying something.”

Three other HCC athletes are set to compete at nationals — sophomore Gabe Conder (Williamsport) in the men’s 10,000 and 5,000, freshman Ryan Rasco (St. Maria Goretti) in the men’s 1,500 and 3,000 steeplechase and freshman Josey Reineman (Chambersburg) in the women’s high jump.

“They’re all set,” Spinnler said. “It’s going to be hot out there, but we’re mentally and physically prepared for the heat.

“It’s going to be amazing competition,” he added. “We saw it in cross country and we saw it in indoor track. There are many more international athletes at the junior college national championships than in previous years. But they’re prepared.”

