Purdue to begin paying bonuses to athletes for academic achievements this fall

By Mike Carmin, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Add Purdue to the growing list of athletic departments that will begin paying student-athletes for academic achievement.

“We are working on a plan for that this fall,” athletic director Mike Bobinski said Tuesday night during the Boilermakers on the Road event at Victory Field.

If student-athletes reach certain academic benchmarks, the payments are capped at $5,980 per school year. What those benchmarks are at Purdue are still being finalized.

Last summer, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Alston v. NCAA case that the organization’s limits to athlete compensation for education-related costs are in violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act.

The ruling permits institutions to provide direct financial support to student-athletes while also allowing the NCAA to cap cash awards at $5,980. Schools have the option to provide benefits or bonuses but are not required to do it.

If a full scholarship athlete reaches the benchmarks, it’s likely they’ll receive the entire amount. A partial scholarship athlete might receive a percentage equal to their scholarship if they meet the requirements.

“In the Big Ten, there are several schools that are approaching it that way,” Bobinski said. “The others who are more generously resourced are saying everyone can qualify if they hit the benchmarks.”

This new expense comes without a dedicated revenue stream, causing athletic departments to find money in their budgets or lean on private donations.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio State will start offering academic bonuses this fall. The requirements: Athletes must be fully enrolled, maintain good academic standing with the university, earn minimum credit hours, meet NCAA-mandated progress toward degree requirements and earn all available Academic Progress Rate (APR) points, according to the newspaper.

In November, Mississippi and Texas were the first schools to begin distributing checks to athletes. According to si.com, Mississippi will spend $2.48 million on more than 400 athletes. Oklahoma State will provide the financial benefit to all of its scholarship athletes who qualify this fall . OSU will use money from its fundraising group called POSSE.

In April, espn.com reported that 22 of the 130 FBS-level schools planned to provide academic bonus payments by the end of this academic year.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue to begin paying bonuses to athletes for academic achievements this fall

