Aaron Boone doesn't seem motivated to remove Aroldis Chapman from closer role: 'Maybe just a tick off'

Aroldis Chapman’s struggles continued on Tuesday, allowing three hits and just escaping a ninth-inning rally by the Orioles to earn the save and get the Yanks a 5-4 victory.

But it was Chapman’s fourth straight outing in which he has given up a run after starting the year with 12 straight appearances not allowing an earned run. He surrendered three hits on Tuesday, gave up a walk-off single on Saturday, and served up a home run on Monday.

“Maybe just a tick off,” manager Aaron Boone said. “He’s on the attack. I feel like he’s getting better attacking with two strikes.

“Just have to tighten up, whether that’s through delivery or what, but just a little bit better with strike throwing.”

Chapman has shown spurts where he loses the strike zone badly, which bit him in Saturday’s loss in Chicago, and that is not an anomaly in his career. The hard-throwing lefty occasionally loses the plate, which could lead to disaster in close games later in the season, particularly the playoffs.

But right now, Boone appears to be sticking with Chapman as the closer, even while other bullpen arms like Michael King and Clay Holmes have been dominating.

“That was just if King got in trouble in the eighth inning or if it got a little long,” Boone said of why Holmes was warming up in the eighth. “Once he got through there, I liked Chappy.”

