A difficult season hasn't stopped Marysville baseball from plugging away

By Brenden Welper, Port Huron Times Herald
 3 days ago

It hasn't been the easiest year for the Marysville baseball team. The Vikings will be the first ones to tell you that.

But they're not about to pack it in. There's still a lot to play for.

"These guys definitely have done a great job of maintaining focus and not giving up," Marysville coach Caleb Dalman said. "I think it's very easy (to give up) in a season like this where we're struggling and not having the results that we wanted."

With a 3-16 record, the Vikings didn't sugarcoat their season up to this point. Yet it's not all doom and gloom in the Marysville clubhouse either.

"(Our guys) are definitely keeping each other up and into games," Dalman said. "And this far into the season — I've been on teams before where it's like, 'Gosh, I really don't even want to show up to the ballpark.' But these guys don't do that."

That mentality has led to some pleasant surprises, both individually and collectively.

Freshman Zach Winston began the spring as an unknown due to an injury suffered during basketball season.

"We weren't sure what we were going to get from him," Dalman said. "And then a couple weeks into the season, we pulled him up to play for us and he's done a great job at center field."

While Cole Bowman is no stranger to the program, the senior's effectiveness in left field wasn't expected.

"His leadership has been great," Dalman said. "It's his first time being a full-time outfielder."

Now fully acclimated to the new role, that's where Bowman prefers to be.

"I definitely feel more comfortable in the outfield running balls down," Bowman said.

Marysville's rotation has also taken a step forward.

"Overall, our pitching has been pretty solid," Dalman said. "Porter Kays, Trenton Vagi, and Tommy Hadacz have been surprising for us. They give us opportunities to win every game. We're going to have a chance. And if we make the plays, we'll do it."

The Vikings made no shortage of plays in their 17-0 victory at Port Huron in five innings on Tuesday. They totaled 14 hits in what was their highest-scoring game of the season.

"It shows us what we're able to do," Kays said. "And how we can really play if we all pull together."

Kays homered to right on the second pitch of the game to begin the rout. He also got the start for Marysville and pitched all four innings. The senior  struck out eight and allowed just two hits.

For a team that hadn't won since April 27, the Vikings played with energy and purpose.

"You have an opportunity like this where we easily could've been, 'Well, it's just another game — whatever,' " Dalman said. "But they definitely kept going and cheered each other on. Which is huge."

"This can definitely boost our (confidence) and make us all come together as a team," Kays said. "Because we were having a lot of fun in the dugout. It can help us come together for the next few games."

They're hoping Tuesday's win can spark some momentum as the regular season winds down and the state tournament awaits. Regardless of what happens, the Vikings' are forging ahead with the right attitude.

"I think it's a testament to these kids and the fact that they have been able to stay positive," Dalman said. "Even with a rough schedule, they're like, 'You know what? We're still enjoying this. It's still baseball. Let's hope for the best.' "

Contact Brenden Welper at bwelper@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrendenWelper.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: A difficult season hasn't stopped Marysville baseball from plugging away

Comments / 0

