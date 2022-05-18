Tolland voters OK budget in 2nd referendum

TOLLAND — Taxpayers approved the Town Council’s $59.7 million budget proposal in Tuesday’s referendum 885 to 704, a closer margin than the budget rejected in the first referendum on May 3.

That referendum, on a $60.1 million budget, was rejected 1,020 to 785.

The budget includes a spending increase of 2.57% from the current fiscal year. It requires a tax rate of 36.58 mills to fund it, a reduction of 1.43%, or 0.53 mills, from the current rate of 37.11 mills. Motor vehicles under the revised budget will be taxed at the state-capped rate of 32.46 mills.

One mill equals $1 in taxes for every $1,000 of assessed property values.

Interim Town Manager Lisa Hancock said last week that under the budget, residents would see a tax bill decrease if the value of their home or personal property has not changed since the last valuation. She said only residents who made improvements to their property should see their tax bill rise.

Hancock also said that residents might pay higher taxes on their vehicles depending on how much the value changed from last year.

Under the approved budget, Board of Education expenditures total $41.7 million, a 2.25% spending increase from last year.

Operating expenditures for the town total $13.02 million, a 3.25% spending increase from last year.

“There was a lot of uncertainty, and the turnout is the lowest ever which is disappointing, but I’m glad it passed,” Town Council Chairman Steven Jones said Tuesday night. With the four finalists for the vacant town manager position visiting this week, it is good timing, he said.

“It was a tough budget cycle,” Councilman Lou Luba said today, adding, “I think that we could have done a little bit better to try and help people out more, especially given the current economic situation. But overall I feel that the budget that we put together and was passed was good, and that it met the needs of our community while still providing some relief to residents.”

Tolland resident Brian Flynn, who voted Tuesday, said he was hoping the budget would pass and wished it had passed the first time so that less of the town’s services and funding for schools would be cut.

Some of the spending cuts made to reduce the budget include the elimination of a public works laborer position and the delayed hiring of an administrative assistant for the senior center.

The budget also includes an estimated $697,854 reimbursement from the state to cover reduced tax revenue from motor vehicles because of the capped tax rate.

This reimbursement still results in a shortfall of around $68,000 that is incorporated into the new proposed tax rate, Hancock said last week.