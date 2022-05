Rusty Hardin, the attorney for Deshaun Watson, says he expects the NFL to decide on whether to discipline the Cleveland Browns quarterback at some point in June or July. "We should know what their position is initially sometime in June, and then everybody will figure out if there’s going to be a hearing about it or can people work things out, or whatever," Hardin told cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot on Friday. "The only thing that’s certain is that they want to try to get everything done this summer—and earlier than later in the summer. Past that, we don’t really have any firm dates or possibilities."

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO