Yucca Valley’s Recreation Department offers an acrylic paint pouring workshop led by the Open Art Studio Instructor, Beverly Schmuckle. Artist Beverly Schmuckle will lead participants through step-by-step instructions to create two acrylic paintings. Participants must be over 18, and all skill levels are welcome. The class is on June 11 from 12:00 to 2:00. The fee is $35 and materials included. Preregistration is required. Register online at www.yucca-valley.org or at the community services office in the Community Center, Cholla Room, 57090 29 Palms Highway, open Monday through Thursday, from 9:00 to 2:00. Space is limited.

YUCCA VALLEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO