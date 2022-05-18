Lake County Forest Preserve officials want roaming bison to be gone by Memorial Day weekend

LAKE COUNTY, IL (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Authorities with the Lake County Forest Preserve District want a bison that's been living in the Lakewood Forest Preserve since April to be gone by Memorial Day weekend.

The 1,300 pound bison that some are calling Tyson- others Billie, has been on the loose since late last year, when she escaped while being delivered to a farm. The bison has been roaming Lake County eluding capture and more recently has settled in the forest preserve near Wauconda.

Now, the owners at Milk and Honey Farmstead are being fined $500 dollars a day since Monday.

John Tannahill, the director of public safety for the forest preserve district said they don’t want to see anyone hurt.

Scott Comstock, co-owner of Milk and Honey, told the Daily Herald the fines are unnecessary and the deadline amounts to putting an "expiration date" on the bison.

He insists the bison is not a threat and they’ve been trying to lure him to a barn and have been close to getting the door closed.

But Comstock said each time they’ve tried to close it, the bison gets out.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram