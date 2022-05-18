Cops who shot knife-wielding man not criminally responsible

Providence psychedelic progressive funk act Jabbawaukee are going to be very busy over the next few months. Their “Family Tree Tour”, named after their debut LP that came out last fall, started a few weeks ago and this run of shows is going to be lasting all the way until Labor Day weekend. Their next stop is on May 20 at The Met located within the Hope Artiste Village on 1005 Main Street in Pawtucket. It’s a pre-party for the Strange Creek Campout, which is a music festival happening at Camp Keewanee in Greenfield, Massachusetts from May 26 to the 29. They’re going to be performing two sets, one consisting of originals and another featuring renditions of music from the funky alt-rock icons Primus, with Boston shredders Leon Trout opening up the show.

