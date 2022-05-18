ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, MA

Cops who shot knife-wielding man not criminally responsible

Pawtucket Times
 3 days ago

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Police had “no reasonable alternative" when they shot and killed a Massachusetts man experiencing a mental health crisis who ran toward officers with a knife held in his raised hand last year, a judicial inquest into the shooting has found. Judge Jeanmarie Carroll...

www.pawtuckettimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pawtucket Times

Retired music teacher convicted of raping student sentenced

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A former elementary school music teacher convicted of raping a fifth-grade student more than a decade ago was sentenced Friday to up to 20 years in prison. Stephen Jaszek, 66, of South Hadley, Massachusetts, was sentenced following his conviction last week by a Worcester Superior...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
Pawtucket Times

Lawyer: Victim of Massachusetts fire had sued InfoWars

One of the four people who died in a fire at a Massachusetts apartment building last weekend had filed a defamation lawsuit against right-wing radio host Alex Jones and his InfoWars website in 2018, alleging they falsely identified him as the gunman in a massacre at a Florida high school.
WORCESTER, MA
Pawtucket Times

Jabbawaukee Play Two Sets At The Met

Providence psychedelic progressive funk act Jabbawaukee are going to be very busy over the next few months. Their “Family Tree Tour”, named after their debut LP that came out last fall, started a few weeks ago and this run of shows is going to be lasting all the way until Labor Day weekend. Their next stop is on May 20 at The Met located within the Hope Artiste Village on 1005 Main Street in Pawtucket. It’s a pre-party for the Strange Creek Campout, which is a music festival happening at Camp Keewanee in Greenfield, Massachusetts from May 26 to the 29. They’re going to be performing two sets, one consisting of originals and another featuring renditions of music from the funky alt-rock icons Primus, with Boston shredders Leon Trout opening up the show.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Pawtucket Times

App to provide verified sightings of sharks off New England

Shark's in the water. But is it near swimmers? Soon, New England beachgoers will know. An aquarium and environmental organization are working together to collect better data about shark sightings and help keep people informed of when the animals are nearby. Representatives with the New England Aquarium in Boston and Chatham, Massachusetts-based Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said Wednesday their expansion of the conservancy's “Sharktivity” smartphone app will help protect both the humans and the sharks.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newton, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Newton, MA
Crime & Safety
Pawtucket Times

PC's Reeves can't wait for Diploma Day

PROVIDENCE – A.J. Reeves will be back in the Dunkin’ Donuts Center this coming Sunday. A different feeling will wash over him, one representing a stark deviation from what he was accustomed to during his Providence Friar basketball career. Instead of hoisting shots in sneakers, Reeves will be...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy