Clinton, OK

Here are the Daily Lunch Specials for Wednesday

Clinton Daily News
 3 days ago

Here are the daily specials being...

www.clintondailynews.com

Clinton Daily News

Emma Jane Ringo

No funeral services are planned for Emma Jane Ringo, 81, of Clinton. She was born June 26, 1940, in Antlers. She died May 19, 2022, at Clinton Therapy and Living Center. Arrangements are under direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.
CLINTON, OK
Clinton Daily News

Henrietta Rock

Funeral Services for Henrietta Rock, 93, Clinton resident will be held at 1:00 P.M., Monday, May 23, 2022, in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel, officiated by Billy Smithey. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 12:00...
CLINTON, OK
Clinton Daily News

Evelyn Brown

Memorial services for Evelyn Brown, 84, of Clinton, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Cornerstone Church. Evelyn Loraine (Aitken) Brown was born July 29, 1937, in Buffalo. She died May 15, 2022, at her Clinton home. Services are under direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.
CLINTON, OK
Clinton Daily News

Brenda Butler

Funeral services for Brenda Butler, 68, of Clinton, will be held at 1 p.m. today at the Kiesau Memorial Chapel. Brenda Cheryl (Belknap) Butler was born Oct. 18, 1953, in Clinton. She died May 17, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Oklahoma City.
CLINTON, OK
Clinton Daily News

Moheb Hallaba

Moheb Hallaba was born November 6, 1929 in Damascus, Syria and peacefully passed May 9, 2022 in his Clinton home with his daughter, Amber Hallaba, at his side. Mo attended medical school at the University of Alexandria and his internship was at University Hospital in Alexandria, Egypt and St. Clare’s hospital, affiliated with New York University. He came to the United States in 1956 after receiving the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship. His intention was to study medicine and take his knowledge back to the Middle East where he would teach. However, he liked the United States so much; he decided to stay and became an American Citizen in 1956. In 1963, Mo received a Vascular Surgery Fellowship at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. He later received his Board Certification by the American Board of Surgery in 1964.
CLINTON, OK

