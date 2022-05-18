Here are the Daily Lunch Specials for Wednesday

Moheb Hallaba was born November 6, 1929 in Damascus, Syria and peacefully passed May 9, 2022 in his Clinton home with his daughter, Amber Hallaba, at his side. Mo attended medical school at the University of Alexandria and his internship was at University Hospital in Alexandria, Egypt and St. Clare’s hospital, affiliated with New York University. He came to the United States in 1956 after receiving the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship. His intention was to study medicine and take his knowledge back to the Middle East where he would teach. However, he liked the United States so much; he decided to stay and became an American Citizen in 1956. In 1963, Mo received a Vascular Surgery Fellowship at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. He later received his Board Certification by the American Board of Surgery in 1964.

CLINTON, OK ・ 10 HOURS AGO