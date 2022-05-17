ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damian Lillard Had Thoughts About Pat Beverley Running His Gums

By Easy Money Typer
 3 days ago

Source: Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez

M att Barnes isn’t the only NBA player confused about Pat Beverley running his gums on ESPN. Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard also had something to say.

Monday (May 17), Barnes set time aside during a segment on NBA Countdown to tell the Timberwolves’ guard “he’s not that guy” and checked him for his disrespectful comments about Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul . Also perplexed as to why Beverley had so much to say and was name-dropping during his press tour on ESPN , Damian Lillard took to Twitter to ask Beverley why he is so bothered by Paul.

In a tweet, Lillard directly asked, “ @patbev21 what CP do to you?”

Lillard expounded even further in response to a follower’s tweet, adding, “Bra on TV acting like his word law. Speaking on private convos and praying on mfs downfall. This weird behavior smh (shoulder shrug emoji)… I ain’t got a horse in the race.”

When another user compared Chris Paul’s stats during Suns and Mavericks to Beverley’s stats claiming they “wasn’t so bad,”  Lillard hilariously responded, “Cuz nobody guarding this man.”

Beverley did respond by telling Lillard to tell his head coach, Chauncey Billups, to give him a call.

Beverley wasn’t done talking. He is currently back on ESPN for day two of the slander Chris Paul press tour returning to Get Up and First Take , and yes, he is annoying the hell out of JJ Redick and Smith with his ridiculous takes. While his honesty is refreshing to some, many feel that he is coming off like a Grade A hater.

Not sure if Beverley will be back for a third day on ESPN , but two days is enough, even though it would be interesting to see him and Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo go at it.

In the gallery below, you can peep more reactions about Beverley running his mouth on ESPN.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez

The post Damian Lillard Had Thoughts About Pat Beverley Running His Gums appeared first on 97.9 The Box .

