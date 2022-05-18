Texas A&M Golf Moves Up Leaderboard At NCAA Regionals

The Aggies are a round away from qualifying for the NCAA Championships at the end of the month

Texas A&M moved into third place and is three shots back of the lead after two rounds of the NCAA men’s golf regionals at the Traditions Club in Bryan, Texas, on Tuesday.

The Aggies, who are the No. 2 seed in the regional, are hosting the event. The 54-hole event concludes on Wednesday.

Texas A&M shot an 2-under-par 286 to move into third place. The Aggies now have a two-round total of 10-under-par 566.

Arizona remained in the lead after a second round in which the Wildcats shot a 1-under-par 287 for a two-round total of 13-under-par 563.

Georgia moved up into second place on the strength of a 3-under-par 285 on Tuesday, giving the Bulldogs a two-round total of 12-under-par 564.

Pepperdine, the defending national champion, fell into fourth place after a second round in which the Waves shot 1-over-par 289 for a two-round total of 8-under-par 568.

Oregon State is in fifth with a two-round total of 1-under-par 575.

The top five teams at each of the NCAA's regionals will advance to the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona, at Grayhawk Golf Club from May 27-June 1.

William Paysee moved into a tie for first place overall with a second straight 3-under-par 69. He has the Aggies’ best two-round score with a 138.

Walker Lee shot a second-round 70 to finish with a 141 after two rounds, while Sam Bennett followed up his first-round 68 with a second-round 75 to finish at 143.

Phichaksn Maichon shot a 72 to give him a two-round total of 145, while Daniel Rodrigues shot a 76 for a two-round total of 148.

The Aggies are hoping to win their own regional tournament for the second time in five seasons.

The Aggies are making their 29th NCAA Regional appearance and 18th in the last 19 seasons. The Traditions Club has been good to the Aggies, as they used it as a springboard to the 2010 and 2018 national tournament. The Aggies won the 2018 Bryan Regional.

The Aggies finished second in stroke play during the SEC Championships, marking their best finish in the tournament since they joined the conference a decade ago.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.