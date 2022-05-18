ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

City remembers fallen police

By Helen Spencer
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xl5T_0fiI581j00

MACOMB — A moment of silence was held at the beginning of the Macomb City Council meeting on Monday to remember members of the police who have lost their lives. Sunday was the National Police Memorial Day proclaimed in 1962 by President Kennedy.

The Class D liquor license for VBR Enterprises, Inc, DBA Nelson's Clothing at 104 N Side Square was approved. The ordinance for the East Side Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District was also approved.

An ordinance authorizing sale of certain personal property, equipment and vehicles, owned by the City of Macomb had its first reading, and is on for discussion next week.

Scott Coker, City Administrator, announced the date for the public hearing in regards to the Downtown East Side TIF to be Monday, June 13 at 5 p.m. This hearing is both for interested businesses to show interest and residents to voice opinions and concerns.

The Macomb High School girl's soccer team advanced to the second round of the regional competition, while they did not make it to the next level, they have created a new winning record for the team.

Katherine Cobb is a new mayoral appointment to the Macomb Zoning Board of Appeals. This is a position that pays ten dollars per meeting.

As reported by Alderman John Vigezzi, the McDonough County Animal Shelter ended April with eight dogs and 28 cats. He noted April and May are the busiest months at the shelter as a large number of animals typically come in, and it would be a good time to adopt.

Comments / 0

Related
wmay.com

Pedestrian Struck By Train, Killed In Springfield

A 41-year-old Springfield man is dead after being struck by a train Friday night. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the pedestrian was struck in the vicinity of 9th and Converse. He was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:30pm. The man’s name was not immediately released, and police are...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Y101

Juvenile Responsible for Starting Structure Fire in Quincy

An arrest has been made after the Quincy Fire Department and Quincy Police Department started their investigation into what started a structure fire at 629 State Stree in Quincy Wednesday. After gathering information from interviews and evidence located at the scene of the fire, QFD investigators and QPD Dectievites determined...
QUINCY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Illinois man arrested in Paducah for robbery

An Illinois man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly robbing and assaulting a man in downtown Paducah. Paducah Police were called to the 500 block of Washington Street for an a report of a robbery. Police spoke to a victim, who alleged that a man rode up on a bicycle and attacked him.
PADUCAH, KY
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for May 18, 2022

Jennifer L. Thompson, 30, Quincy, for Domestic Battery on 5/18/22 at 1517 Spruce. Lodged. William Dees, 32, Quincy, for FTA — Fireworks, FTA — Violation of Order of Protection, FTA — Trespassing and FTA — Fighting. Lodged. Brent Standley, 36, 707 Lindell Ave., Hannibal, MO, for...
QUINCY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macomb, IL
Macomb, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
muddyrivernews.com

Calftown building where 2008 fatal fire occurred hit again by fire

QUINCY — A building on the northeast corner of Seventh and State, where three people died in a fire in 2008 and a man was convicted for setting the fire and murdering them, was ablaze again Wednesday night. Quincy Fire Chief Bernie Vahlkamp said the call came in at...
QUINCY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Coker
wlds.com

Two Injured in Rural Scott County Semi vs. SUV Crash

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in rural Scott County this morning. The Illinois State Police report that a 2012 gray Chevy Traverse driven by 57 year old Lucinda Chapman of Roodhouse was traveling westbound on Moore Road at the intersection of Hillview Road, approximately 4 miles southwest of Winchester at around 9:20AM this morning.
SCOTT COUNTY, IL
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Coal Valley police investigate bar fight

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Coal Valley police are investing a fight at Crabby’s Bar that injured a person in April. The Coal Valley Police Department responded to Crabby’s Bar, in the 800 block of West 1st Street for a reported fight on April 23. According to police...
COAL VALLEY, IL
WQAD

Police investigating after shots fired at Galesburg home Thursday

GALESBURG, Ill. — The Galesburg Police Department has asked the public for information into a shots-fired incident that occurred Thursday, May 19 on East North Street. According to a news release, police received reports of shots fired and a car striking a tree at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of North Street, near Lighthouse Baptist Church.
GALESBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Personal Property#The Macomb City Council#Vbr Enterprises Inc#Dba Nelson#City Administrator#The Macomb High School
Q985

Legends Claim Mobsters Buried Millions Under Illinois Farms

There are many legends of buried treasure in both Missouri and Illinois. I noticed that especially when it comes to the Land of Lincoln, there are numerous legends that claim mobsters may have stashed millions under Illinois farms. It appears that "the family" has been doing some digging over the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Radio calls leading up to Sheriff Deputy’s death revealed

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist was killed on April 29 after attempting to set up spike strips along US Route 150 in Henry County. WMBD obtained the police radio calls before Weist was killed. “Apparently [the suspect] threw a liquor bottle out...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Man arrested after driving into ambulance at Walmart

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is facing charges after crashing into an ambulance at a Springfield Walmart. It happened around 5 p.m. Thursday at the Walmart located at 1100 Lejune Dr. According to Springfield Police, officers were called to the store parking lot for a welfare check on...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC Chicago

Reported Illinois Tornado Knocks Down Trees, Damages Homes

A tornado reportedly touched down in southeastern Illinois, knocking down trees and damaging numerous homes and other buildings, a police chief said Friday. People told Mount Carmel police they saw a tornado sweep through as a storm cut across the city's south side about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, leaving behind overturned trailers and sheds, downed trees and power lines, and several damaged homes, said police Chief Mike McWilliams.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Attorney General charges woman with lying on FOID card application

PEORIA, Ill. – The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has indicted a Peoria-area woman after allegedly lying on an application for a Firearm Owners I.D. card. The A.G.’s office says Ronda Frye, 51, of Edwards, is being charged with two Class-Three Felony counts of Forgery. The office says she’s pleaded not guilty, and will be back in court September 15th ahead of a possible trial about ten days later.
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police investigate shots fired, vehicle hit tree

Police in Galesburg are investigating an incident of shots fired and a vehicle hitting a tree. The Galesburg Police Department received a report Thursday, May 19 at approximately 6:19 p.m. of shots fired in the 1100 block of East North Street, as well as reports of a vehicle striking a tree in the area.
GALESBURG, IL
WCIA

Coroner: inmate dies after falling ill in prison

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon announced Thursday evening that an inmate at the Sangamon County Jail died last month after falling ill while in prison. 23-year-old Dylan Schlieper-Clark was taken from the jail to Springfield Memorial Hospital on April 14 and was admitted as a patient. Schlieper-Clark died there three days […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
McDonough County Voice

McDonough County Voice

488
Followers
736
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Macomb, IL from McDonough County Voice.

 http://mcdonoughvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy