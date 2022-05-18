City remembers fallen police

MACOMB — A moment of silence was held at the beginning of the Macomb City Council meeting on Monday to remember members of the police who have lost their lives. Sunday was the National Police Memorial Day proclaimed in 1962 by President Kennedy.

The Class D liquor license for VBR Enterprises, Inc, DBA Nelson's Clothing at 104 N Side Square was approved. The ordinance for the East Side Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District was also approved.

An ordinance authorizing sale of certain personal property, equipment and vehicles, owned by the City of Macomb had its first reading, and is on for discussion next week.

Scott Coker, City Administrator, announced the date for the public hearing in regards to the Downtown East Side TIF to be Monday, June 13 at 5 p.m. This hearing is both for interested businesses to show interest and residents to voice opinions and concerns.

The Macomb High School girl's soccer team advanced to the second round of the regional competition, while they did not make it to the next level, they have created a new winning record for the team.

Katherine Cobb is a new mayoral appointment to the Macomb Zoning Board of Appeals. This is a position that pays ten dollars per meeting.

As reported by Alderman John Vigezzi, the McDonough County Animal Shelter ended April with eight dogs and 28 cats. He noted April and May are the busiest months at the shelter as a large number of animals typically come in, and it would be a good time to adopt.