A missing Galion teen has been found and taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

Emma Moore, 15, was found at a residence in Fostoria, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Galion police Chief Marc Rodriguez . She was reported missing Sunday.

A 16-year-old girl who had been reported missing from Seneca County also was found at the residence, which is about an hour drive northwest of Galion.

The Seneca County girl's case is being handled by the Fostoria Police Department and Seneca County Sheriff’s Office .

The juveniles were reported to have been with a 33-year-old man, who previously was taken into custody on unrelated charges, according to the news release. The vehicle that was associated with the man is being held pending further investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information related to this investigation should contact Lt. Detective Ryan Strange of Galion police, 419-468-2245; or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 800-843-5678.

"The success of these teenagers being safely located was the result of a collaborative effort among numerous local and federal agencies," the news release said.

Galion Police Department was assisted by Bowling Green Police Department, Dublin Police Department, Fostoria Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Seneca County Sherriff’s Office, Ohio Highway Patrol Intel Hub, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Criminal Identification & Investigation.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Missing Galion teen found at residence in Fostoria