Ric Flair's decision to wrestle again didn't come without the input of numerous medical professionals. The Nature Boy is set to return to the ring for the first time since 2011 on July 31 as part of Starrcast V during WWE SummerSlam weekend in Nashville. The announced bout, which an opponent has still yet to be named for, has garnered plenty of attention as the 73-year-old has also dealt with many health issues over the years, including kidney failure and dialysis treatment in 2017.

