AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing Augusta man. Fifty-three-year-old Freddie Gene Morgan was last seen Apr. 13 on the 5200 block of Story Mill Rd. Morgan was driving a white 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with Georgia tag #YAK227. He's described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall and around 190 lbs. with gray hair and brown eyes. He's known to frequent the area around Hwy. 25 and Winter Rd.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO