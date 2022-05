CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young man was fighting for his life Thursday night after being pulled from Lake Michigan off Calumet Park. At 8:11 p.m., the man was rescued around 8 p.m. from the lake near 98th Street and Walton Drive. He had gone into the water with friends, police said.The shoreline is a corrugated metal seawall at the site from which the man was pulled.A Chicago Fire Department representative said the 21-year-old was transported to Advocate Trinity Hospital in "grave" condition. He later died at the hospital.One Fire Department diver was taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center, but only for evaluation. It was not immediately learned how the man got into the water.

CALUMET PARK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO