After getting swept by Stanford in Palo Alto two weeks ago, the Bears rebounded with a commanding sweep of New Mexico in Berkeley last week. Nothing could have taken the sting out of such a lopsided Big Series loss, but winning three straight against the Lobos by a combined score of 42-5 must have helped Cal’s offense take its mind off of its relatively poor outings against the Cardinal.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO