Colorado Springs Fire Department to receive check for new drone

A brush fire on a trail behind the Lowe’s at North Nevada Avenue burned about 2 acres before it was stopped by firefighters on Sunday.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department will be presented Wednesday with a $33,000 check from the Fire Foundation of Colorado Springs for a new drone the department purchased, officials announced Tuesday.

Members from both the foundation and the fire department will be in attendance. The money was used to purchase a DJI Matrice 300 RTK.

"While this would not be the 1st out or go to drone, this will significantly improve the response of our firefighters," Fire Department spokesman Capt. Mike Smaldino said in a release. "The safety and speed at which we can find lost or injured hikers, assist, and identify the cause of smoke in our mountainous terrain and Wildland Urban Interface, and be able to find the quickest routes to emergency calls where there may be no access. This drone has a three-camera system, a zoom (23x), a wide-angle camera, and an Infrared (IR). The 55-minute flight time will be instrumental in finding and staying on station of these emergencies while our crews are responding."

The check presentation will take place at the CSFD headquarters at 375 Printers Parkway at 4 p.m.