Wynonna Judd Says She Will Honor Her Mom, Naomi, by Continuing The Judds Tour

By Donna Vissman
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

Family, Friends, and fans attended “ NAOMI JUDD: A RIVER OF TIME CELEBRATION ” held at The Ryman Auditorium on Sunday afternoon.

For the celebration, The Ryman stage was decorated with 2500 pink roses. There were featured tribute performances, including The Judd’s biggest hits from Ashley McBryde, Brad Paisley, Brandi Carlile, Carly Pearce, Emmylou Harris & Allison Russell, Gaither Vocal Band, Jamey Johnson, Little Big Town and several performances from Wynonna herself.

Just ahead of Wynonna closing out the memorial with a performance of “Love Can Build a Bridge”, a song she and her mother performed just weeks ago at the CMT Awards, she paid tribute to her mother by announcing The Judds tour will continue.

“I’ve made a decision, and I thought I’d share it on national television that, after a lot of thought, I’m gonna have to honor her and do this tour,” said Wynonna. “That’s what you would want, and Bono once told me, give them what they want. The show must go on, as hard as it may be, and we will show up together, and you will carry me as you’ve carried me for 38 years … So we will continue this spectacle. That’s what she would want, right?”

There were no other details given about the tour or if other artists will join Wynonna on the 11-date tour.

The special also featured messages from Naomi’s closest friends and fans, including Bette Midler, Bono, Oprah Winfrey, Morgan Freeman, Reese Witherspoon and Salma Hayek. Wynonna & Ashley Judd, Naomi’s husband Larry Strickland, and Martina McBride who all delivered touching remarks in Naomi’s honor.

Ashland City, TN
