The Eagles are landing a player who won't have to make a very long trip to get to Philadelphia.

Former New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry has agreed to terms with the Eagles on a one-year deal, the team announced Wednesday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport , the deal is worth $10 million.

The Giants parted ways with Bradberry earlier this month, releasing the former Pro Bowler just two years after he was their prized free-agent addition.

Bradberry was a Giants' salary cap casualty who would have carried a $21.9 million cap charge on his current contract.

EAGLES 2022 SCHEDULE: Complete list of games and analysis of what to expect

Now Bradberry is heading to Philly, joining their other key offseason moves , including the trade for WR A.J. Brown, the signing of DE/LB Haason Reddick, and the drafting of DT Jordan Davis in the first round and LB Nakobe Dean in the third round.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Eagles agree to a deal with former Giants CB James Bradberry