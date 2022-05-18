ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Anne's County, MD

QA Children's Council to host Mental Health State of the Child Summit May 24

By Hannah Combs
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 3 days ago
WYE MILLS — The Queen Anne’s County Children’s Council will host a Mental Health State of the Child Summit, May 24, at Chesapeake College. Some 70 people from different county agencies, including members of the Queen Anne’s County Public Schools will be in attendance. The month of May has been designated across the nation as Mental Health Month, however, this summit has been planned in Queen Anne’s County for almost one year. Pre-registration for the event is already filled.

Superintendent of QACPS Dr. Patricia Saelens will be the keynote speaker. She will join a panel of experts who have seen up-close the effects the pandemic has had on the children who attend public schools in the county. The panel will include QA Sheriff Gary Hofmann, Kent Island High School Principal Sean Kenna, QACPS Family Engagement Specialist Amanda Ensor, Director of QA Social Services Susan Coppage, CEO For All Seasons Beth Anne Langrell, Behavioral Health Specialist UMD Family/Consumer Sciences Alex Chan and Maria Rodowski-Stanco, M.D., Dept. of Health Director, Child, Adolescent & Young Adult Services.

The panel will discuss “What was the most unexpected or profound lesson you learned from the pandemic?” and “What, from your vantage point, has been the most significant impact on our children?” And provide recommendations for improving children’s mental health.

“The COVID-19 pandemic wrecked havoc on our entire community with arguably disproportionate impact on our children and youth. The impact on our community includes those with pre-existing mental health conditions made worse by the pandemic, and those with emerging issues like depression, anxiety and other behavioral health symptoms hot before experienced. The resulting need among children has reached a critical mass and solutions will be needed in the coming years — and for a lifetime for many,” QA Children’s Council Chairman Eric Johnson, Jr. said.

Johnson added, “The purpose of the summit is to bring together all of the agencies and organizations that impact this important population to discuss behavioral challenges/needs and identify solutions that can and will be implemented in the coming months/years. Our plan is to prioritize the feedback we receive at the summit and then take this show on the road to our community of parents and children. This fall, we will host community based sessions all across the county to validate and get feedback on the results of the summit.”

UMD Extension Family and Consumer Sciences Agent Associate Cheryl D. Bush, who is also a member of the QA Children’s Council said, “Educating ourselves, the adults who serve youth and families in Queen Anne’s County to meet mental health challenges, is a vital component of ensuring that we will have the capacity to continue our efforts in the future. With the 2022 Mental Health State of the Child Summit, our goal is to delineate what is working, and challenges we face, and the short and longer term solutions to significantly improve the mental health of our youth. It’s always impactful to see our community come together for our youth and families!”

Chesapeake College President Clifford Coppersmith will welcome all in attendance as the meeting begins. He will briefly touch on how the college has impacted young people transitioning from high school to college life during the past pandemic years. QA Commissioner President Chris Corchiarino will also speak to the significant impact the pandemic has had on QA children and families.

For more information email chairperson@QACChildrensCouncil.org

Look to a future edition of this publication for summit coverage.

