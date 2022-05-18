Hartland's Andrew Kartsounes wins 200th girls soccer game

Hartland defeated Canton, 2-0, Tuesday night to give coach Andrew Kartsounes his 200th career girls soccer victory.

Kartsounes has a 200-82-44 record in 16 seasons, the biggest coming in last year’s state Division 1 championship game. The Eagles are 10-2-2 this season, marking the 12th time they’ve won at least 10 games under Kartsounes.

“Over the years, the program has just gotten stronger and stronger,” said Kartsounes, who also coaches Hartland’s boys soccer team. “I’ve worked with some really great people, including the last few years with my assistant coaches Wade Foster and Eric Anderson.

“It’s been fun to have a crew now. When it started out, it was only just me. Now we have a coaching team that can really get a lot done. It’s been a big positive for the program overall.”

Hartland had a losing record in Kartsounes’ first three seasons but has reeled off 13 consecutive winning seasons since then. The Eagles had a .461 winning percentage from 2006-08 and have a .748 winning percentage in the year since.

“I remember that first year we got above .500, it was the freshman year of a player named Hailey Pleshakov, who scored 20 goals as a freshman,” Kartsounes said. “Since then, we had good players rolling in year after year. That helps create success when you can graduate lots but reload.”

Isabella Czarnecki gave Hartland a 1-0 lead Tuesday by heading in a corner kick from Bria Kastamo with one second left in the first half.

Amanda Roach scored off a pass from Hannah Kastamo early in the second half.

Morgan Seog and Leila Al-Qallaf shared Hartland’s 10th shutout of the season.

Hartland will visit Brighton at 7 p.m. Thursday at Sloan Field.

Brighton 2, Novi 0

Lauren Carrico and Caitlyn McKenzie scored for Brighton (8-5-2). Jess Gerych earned the shutout.

Pinckney 7, Adrian 0

Pinckney clinched at least a share of its third straight SEC White championship by winning its ninth straight game.

Kailey Lambert had three goals and three assists, Zaryah Griffin had three goals and one assist, and Zoe Moretti had two assists for Pinckney (11-3-2). Alexis Altizer had the other goal.

Pinckney is 7-0-2 in the SEC White with one game remaining at 5 p.m. Thursday at last-place Ypsilanti (0-9). Second-place Chelsea is mathematically alive for a co-championship with a 6-1-2 record.

Charyl Stockwell 7, Southfield Christian 1

Cassie Hall scored five goals and assisted on another, boosting her season totals to 53 goals and six assists.

Abby Landers had a goal and one assist, while Emma Ashe had the other goal for the Sentinels (9-8). Maddie Lindsey made 15 saves for Stockwell.

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Hartland's Andrew Kartsounes wins 200th girls soccer game