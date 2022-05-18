Summer Reading Program Coming Soon!

The Clearwater Public Library System invites you to catch the wave this summer in the “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading Program.

Continuing to read during the summer break is important for students, as it helps to ward off the summer slump. The Clearwater Library’s Summer Reading Challenges are designed to help students track their reading and earn prizes in the process. These challenges can be accessed through Beanstack, a free, online service that offers unique and fun ways to connect children, teens, and adults with books and educational reading activities.

As participants track their reading on the Beanstack website and mobile app, they can earn online badges and incentives. Children ages 12 and younger can earn prizes from their favorite Clearwater library’s prize machine for every five days of reading and a special ocean-themed 3D print and pop bracelets at higher levels. Teens can earn a personalized swag bag with a customized 3D print and other goodies. Adults are not left out – they will receive a registration gift, earn online badges, and can become eligible for an end-of-summer prize raffle. Beginning June 1, participants can sign up for a Summer Reading Challenge at myclearwaterlibrary.beanstack.com/reader365.

In addition to the exciting online reading challenges, all Clearwater libraries will continue to offer a series of fun and enriching programs. From ukulele camps and visits from Vikings, mermaids, and hula dancers to STEAM challenges and craft programs, your Clearwater libraries have something for everyone. Adults can also join in the fun with arts and crafts programs and many opportunities for learning and discovery. It’s easy to find a program that fits any interest by visiting myclearwaterlibrary.librarymarket.com/events/upcoming.

This summer, the Clearwater Public Library System is excited to partner with the city’s Sustainability Team to present the Green Guardians series. Matching family-style programming to the city’s Greenprint 2.0 initiative, participants will explore ways to help the planet while learning what the City of Clearwater is doing, too.

The summer will conclude with the Library’s annual backpack, book, and school supply giveaway, sponsored by the Clearwater Library Foundation to help families prepare for the coming school year.

Follow the library's Facebook page (facebook.com/clearwaterlib), Instagram page (instagram.com/clearwaterlibrary), YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/clearwaterlibrary), and the library’s website (myclearwaterlibrary.com) for additional programs and information. Clearwater library staff are looking forward to engaging with you this summer!