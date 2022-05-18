ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Summer Reading Program Coming Soon!

Clearwater, Florida
Clearwater, Florida
 3 days ago

The Clearwater Public Library System invites you to catch the wave this summer in the “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading Program.

Continuing to read during the summer break is important for students, as it helps to ward off the summer slump. The Clearwater Library’s Summer Reading Challenges are designed to help students track their reading and earn prizes in the process. These challenges can be accessed through Beanstack, a free, online service that offers unique and fun ways to connect children, teens, and adults with books and educational reading activities.

As participants track their reading on the Beanstack website and mobile app, they can earn online badges and incentives. Children ages 12 and younger can earn prizes from their favorite Clearwater library’s prize machine for every five days of reading and a special ocean-themed 3D print and pop bracelets at higher levels. Teens can earn a personalized swag bag with a customized 3D print and other goodies. Adults are not left out – they will receive a registration gift, earn online badges, and can become eligible for an end-of-summer prize raffle. Beginning June 1, participants can sign up for a Summer Reading Challenge at myclearwaterlibrary.beanstack.com/reader365.

In addition to the exciting online reading challenges, all Clearwater libraries will continue to offer a series of fun and enriching programs. From ukulele camps and visits from Vikings, mermaids, and hula dancers to STEAM challenges and craft programs, your Clearwater libraries have something for everyone. Adults can also join in the fun with arts and crafts programs and many opportunities for learning and discovery. It’s easy to find a program that fits any interest by visiting myclearwaterlibrary.librarymarket.com/events/upcoming.

This summer, the Clearwater Public Library System is excited to partner with the city’s Sustainability Team to present the Green Guardians series. Matching family-style programming to the city’s Greenprint 2.0 initiative, participants will explore ways to help the planet while learning what the City of Clearwater is doing, too.

The summer will conclude with the Library’s annual backpack, book, and school supply giveaway, sponsored by the Clearwater Library Foundation to help families prepare for the coming school year.

Follow the library's Facebook page (facebook.com/clearwaterlib), Instagram page (instagram.com/clearwaterlibrary), YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/clearwaterlibrary), and the library’s website (myclearwaterlibrary.com) for additional programs and information. Clearwater library staff are looking forward to engaging with you this summer!

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Entertainment
City
Clearwater, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Reading#Oceans#Smartphone App#The Clearwater Library
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Clearwater, Florida

Clearwater, Florida

57
Followers
819
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Clearwater is a city located in Pinellas County, Florida, United States, northwest of Tampa and St. Petersburg. To the west of Clearwater lies the Gulf of Mexico and to the southeast lies Tampa Bay. As of the 2010 census, the city had a population of 107,685. and is the smallest of the three principal cities in the Tampa–St. Petersburg–Clearwater metropolitan area, most commonly referred to as the Tampa Bay Area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy