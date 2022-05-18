ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuga County, NY

Cayuga County puppy dealer makes Humane Society's 'Horrible Hundred'

By David Wilcox
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F8CbN_0fiHyu1700
Deposit Photos

A Cayuga County puppy dealer is once again being called out by the Humane Society of the United States for having unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

Leach Sheep & Goat Station in the northern Cayuga County hamlet of Martville was listed this week for the second time in the society's annual "Horrible Hundred" report. The report is published to warn consumers about common problems at puppy mills and puppy dealers, and to advocate for new humane legislation and stronger enforcement of current legislation, the society said.

Leach's inclusion is based on a June 2021 inspection by the New York State Department of Agriculture & Markets' Division of Animal Industry. The inspector found several significant violations, including a lack of clean water every 12 hours for dogs in one room, sale of underage puppies, lack of rabies vaccinations for some dogs, overgrown nails on at least 12 dogs and matting on two.

The 12700 Broadway Road facility, which had 120 dogs and puppies at the time of the inspection, had also not renewed its license with the Division of Animal Industry in a timely manner.

People are also reading…

Leach passed a subsequent inspection in July 2021. However, the puppy mill appeared in the "Horrible Hundred" last year due to similar violations.

In June 2020, the society said, an inspector found that "approximately 80% of water buckets in (the) adult barn were empty or had minimal water with debris in addition to approximately 25% of the water bucket(s)" requiring cleaning. The inspector also found that a new veterinary plan had not been completed, a dog had been sold without a valid rabies vaccine, five dogs had "mild to moderate" matting and 16 dogs had overgrown nails that required trimming. Additionally, 35 dogs had no documentation of their required yearly health exam, and 13 dogs lacked a valid license.

Other issues found at Leach over the years include a "noxious smell" in the adult dog room in May 2019, "indicating poor ventilation." One dog was found that month with "red, oozing ears" that had not been evaluated by a veterinarian, while another had a "reoccurring lameness" that had not been evaluated either. In 2018, a male basset hound was observed limping due to not having his nails trimmed, and a veterinarian had not evaluated a German shepherd that had "significant diarrhea" and a Labrador that had "ocular redness/conjunctivitis," the society said.

Leach Sheep & Goat Station owner James Leach did not respond to a phone message left Monday by The Citizen.

A spokesperson for the state Department of Agriculture & Markets told The Citizen that licensed pet dealers are subject to administrative hearings about revoking their licenses if they fail three consecutive inspections with critical deficiencies. According to the department's website, an inspector was scheduled to visit Leach on May 3, but was unable to conduct the inspection that day.

Twelve dealers in the "Horrible Hundred" are located in New York, the third most-represented state on the list. They include several in the central New York and Finger Lakes areas: Samuel Z. Brubacker in Dundee, Classy Creations in Lyons, Crestwood Acres in Lyons, Summerset Farms in Seneca Falls, John David Shirk in Penn Yan and Twilight Valley Toys in Lyons.

The Humane Society encourages people to avoid buying pets from breeders they have not met in person. Buyers should visit breeders and see the conditions in which their puppies were born and raised, the society said. Puppies should also never be purchased from a pet store, over the internet or at a third-party location, such as a parking lot.

For more information on the "Horrible Hundred," or to view the report, visit humanesociety.org.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

Comments / 0

Related
13 WHAM

Lollypop Farm charge owner of farm for alleged animal cruelty

Fairport, N.Y — Lollypop Farm Humane Law Enforcement investigators have charged Sally Reaves, owner of World of Wildlife Educational Encounters (WOWEE), for allegedly neglecting hundreds of animals at her facility. Back in March, Reaves was originally charged with failure to provide proper food and drink for nearly 800 animals...
FAIRPORT, NY
News 8 WROC

New charges for woman after hundreds of animals seized

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from Lollypop Farm announced new charges Friday against the woman who was previously arrested after hundreds of animals were seized in March. Sally Reaves, 72, was arrested on March 18 in connection to the neglect of hundreds of animals at her facility, World of Wildlife Education Encounters in Marion, New […]
MARION, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cayuga County, NY
Lifestyle
County
Cayuga County, NY
Cayuga County, NY
Government
City
Seneca Falls, NY
Syracuse.com

Agents help rescue man from frigid Lake Ontario as boat sinks

Rochester, N.Y. — American American Air and Marine agents rescued a man from the cold waters of Lake Ontario as his boat sank, agents said. The Coast Guard alerted the Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Marine Unit of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol that a boat was sinking on Friday, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
ROCHESTER, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Jefferson County man charged, allegedly claimed to be ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Department of Justice has arrested and charged 46-year-old Jesse Bartlett of LaFargeville with mailing threatening letters. This was announced by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Janeen DiGuiseppi on May 19. Bartlett’s arrest was […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppies#Breeders#Dog#Humane Society
waynetimes.com

Wolcott couple arrested for robbery in Cayuga County

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck reported that, on Wednesday, April 11th, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a robbery on Fire Lane One in the Town of Moravia. The preliminary investigation determined that a victim had been lured to this location where he was physically...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

2 barns with hay catch fire in Lysander

Lysander, N.Y. ― Firefighters from several departments battled a fire in two barns in Lysander Friday night. Firefighters and deputies responded to the fire at 1109 Church Road just before 10:30 p.m., according to the Onondaga County 911 Center. A small barn and a large barn next to it...
LYSANDER, NY
localsyr.com

Once homeless family of 8 settles into their forever home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Anethra Bivins said a prayer before she walked into her brand-new home for the very first time. A house she never could have imagined living in when she packed up what she could and boarded a bus with her seven children. “I was by myself, just...
SYRACUSE, NY
visitrochester.com

Largest Quilt Show in New York State Returns to Rochester May 20-22

The Genesee Valley Quilt Club, Inc. (GVQC), with presenting sponsor Discount Sewing Center & Jackie Lynn's Fabric, will hold its signature biennial quilt festival on May 20-22, 2022, at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Gordon Field House in Rochester, NY. Show hours are Fri. 9 AM-5 PM, Sat. 9 AM-5 PM and Sun. 10 AM–4 PM. Tickets are required and can be purchased online here.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Pets
FL Radio Group

Lodi Native Named New Geneva City Manager

Geneva’s next City Manager is a Lodi native, currently working as the Tompkins County Deputy County Administrator. Amie Hendrix has been selected to succeed Sage Gerling as city manager. In a news release from the city, Hendrix a South Seneca graduate, said “Growing up in nearby Seneca County I...
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

147th COVID Death Reported in Cayuga County

Cayuga County has seen another COVID-19 related death. A Wednesday update from the county health department reports the death of a man in his seventies after testing positive for the virus, bringing Cayuga County’s death toll to 147. Six residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID. The health department...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Man arrested for murder of Bryson Simpson

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested an 18-year-old man wanted for the murder of 17-year-old Bryson Simpson. Simpson was a high school student at Edison Tech in Rochester. Salahuddin Floyd Jr. was arrested in the area of Dewey Avenue and Winchester Street in Rochester on Thursday. Simpson was killed March 11 on […]
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Giraffe And Everything Else Will be Sold Next Month.

So you have been thinking about getting a new pet, how about a 19-foot tall giraffe, a ram, or and elephant? They are all for sale next month. The statues are part of an estate auction at 20 West Elizabeth Street in Waterloo. Glenn Paul is moving south and he is selling the animals that have been in his yard for years along with everything else, including the house and property.
WATERLOO, NY
ithaca.com

Interlaken gives vote of support to Cayuga Nation

Interlaken voted unanimously on May 12 to become the most recent municipality calling on President Biden and the federal government to respect the Gayogohó:nǫ’ (Cayuga Nation) decision to remove Clint Halftown as a representative to the Bureau of Indian Affairs (B.I.A.) and Department of Interior (D.O.I.). Interlaken’s...
INTERLAKEN, NY
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy