Cayuga County puppy dealer makes Humane Society's 'Horrible Hundred'

Deposit Photos

A Cayuga County puppy dealer is once again being called out by the Humane Society of the United States for having unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

Leach Sheep & Goat Station in the northern Cayuga County hamlet of Martville was listed this week for the second time in the society's annual "Horrible Hundred" report. The report is published to warn consumers about common problems at puppy mills and puppy dealers, and to advocate for new humane legislation and stronger enforcement of current legislation, the society said.

Leach's inclusion is based on a June 2021 inspection by the New York State Department of Agriculture & Markets' Division of Animal Industry. The inspector found several significant violations, including a lack of clean water every 12 hours for dogs in one room, sale of underage puppies, lack of rabies vaccinations for some dogs, overgrown nails on at least 12 dogs and matting on two.

The 12700 Broadway Road facility, which had 120 dogs and puppies at the time of the inspection, had also not renewed its license with the Division of Animal Industry in a timely manner.

People are also reading…

Leach passed a subsequent inspection in July 2021. However, the puppy mill appeared in the "Horrible Hundred" last year due to similar violations.

In June 2020, the society said, an inspector found that "approximately 80% of water buckets in (the) adult barn were empty or had minimal water with debris in addition to approximately 25% of the water bucket(s)" requiring cleaning. The inspector also found that a new veterinary plan had not been completed, a dog had been sold without a valid rabies vaccine, five dogs had "mild to moderate" matting and 16 dogs had overgrown nails that required trimming. Additionally, 35 dogs had no documentation of their required yearly health exam, and 13 dogs lacked a valid license.

Other issues found at Leach over the years include a "noxious smell" in the adult dog room in May 2019, "indicating poor ventilation." One dog was found that month with "red, oozing ears" that had not been evaluated by a veterinarian, while another had a "reoccurring lameness" that had not been evaluated either. In 2018, a male basset hound was observed limping due to not having his nails trimmed, and a veterinarian had not evaluated a German shepherd that had "significant diarrhea" and a Labrador that had "ocular redness/conjunctivitis," the society said.

Leach Sheep & Goat Station owner James Leach did not respond to a phone message left Monday by The Citizen.

A spokesperson for the state Department of Agriculture & Markets told The Citizen that licensed pet dealers are subject to administrative hearings about revoking their licenses if they fail three consecutive inspections with critical deficiencies. According to the department's website, an inspector was scheduled to visit Leach on May 3, but was unable to conduct the inspection that day.

Twelve dealers in the "Horrible Hundred" are located in New York, the third most-represented state on the list. They include several in the central New York and Finger Lakes areas: Samuel Z. Brubacker in Dundee, Classy Creations in Lyons, Crestwood Acres in Lyons, Summerset Farms in Seneca Falls, John David Shirk in Penn Yan and Twilight Valley Toys in Lyons.

The Humane Society encourages people to avoid buying pets from breeders they have not met in person. Buyers should visit breeders and see the conditions in which their puppies were born and raised, the society said. Puppies should also never be purchased from a pet store, over the internet or at a third-party location, such as a parking lot.

For more information on the "Horrible Hundred," or to view the report, visit humanesociety.org.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.