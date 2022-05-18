ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Clifton Blackwell sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2019 acid attack

By Mike Spaulding
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE- His attorney’s say it could be a life sentence, given his declining health, after a judge sentenced Clifton Blackwell to ten years in prison after he was found guilty of a hate crime for throwing acid in the face of another man in...

Racine officer shoots, kills man after traffic stop

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Racine said an officer shot and killed an armed man Friday after a foot chase that began with a traffic stop. Chief Maurice Robinson said the officer sought to stop a vehicle at about 1 p.m. to carry out a search warrant for a felon in possession of a gun. Robinson said the man in the vehicle, armed with a gun, got out and fled. Robinson said the officer chased the man over a fence and small hill, and ordered him to drop the gun. Robinson said the man did not, and the officer shot him. Police didn’t identify the officer or the man shot. The state’s Department of Justice is investigating the shooting while the office is on leave.
RACINE, WI
Woman accused in dismemberment slaying competent for trial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) – A judge in Brown County has ruled a woman accused of killing and dismembering a man in Green Bay is competent to stand trial. The decision means Taylor Schabusiness understands the legal proceedings and can assist in her defense. The 24-year-old Green Bay woman...
GREEN BAY, WI
One dead in officer involved shooting in Racine

One is dead after a police pursuit that resulted in an officer involved shooting in the Midtown neighborhood of Racine. Around 1 o’clock on Friday a Racine police officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of 12th and Shiller St. A man armed with a handgun fled from the car on foot, followed closely on foot by a Racine police officer. The officer continued to issue commands to stop, the armed man refused all commands and took an action that resulted in the perusing officer to discharge his service weapon according to Police Chief Maurice Robinson. The man did not survive the encounter.
RACINE, WI
Wisconsin man gets 10 years in prison for racist acid attack

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a white Milwaukee man to a decade in prison for throwing acid in a Latino man’s face in a 2019 racist attack. A jury convicted Clifton Blackwell last month of first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon as a hate crime. Blackwell was waiting for a bus when he told Mahud Villalaz that his truck was parked illegally in the bus stop zone. The men got into an argument and Blackwell threw sulfuric acid into the face of Villalaz after asking the Latino man, who is a U.S. citizen, why he invaded his country. Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Jean Marie Kies sentenced Blackwell on Wednesday to 10 years in prison and five years on extended supervision.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
5-year-old boy died from likely fentanyl poisoning

MILWAUKEE- A 5-year-old boy found unresponsive in a home on Milwaukee’s north side last Wednesday likely died as a result of a drug overdose. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as Kayden Jones. A report released today classified his death as a possible drug overdose and homicide.
6 injured in explosion and fire at Wisconsin pier factory

EAGLE, Wis. (AP) — A huge fire set off by an explosion Thursday at a marine construction company in southeast Wisconsin injured six people, including three firefighters, and drew fire and emergency responders from three other counties in the region. The fire at Summerset Marine Construction in the small Waukesha County community of Eagle was still burning Thursday afternoon, but the thick black smoke that poured from the building earlier in the day and could be seen for miles was no longer visible. Eagle is about 35 miles southwest of Milwaukee. Two of the six injured were taken to a hospital, the others were treated at the scene.
EAGLE, WI
Wisconsin Republicans gather to vote on endorsements

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are gathering to consider whether to endorse a candidate in the hotly contested governor’s race, with some arguing they shouldn’t pick a favorite before the August primary in the battleground state. The top candidates in the governor’s race are slated to make their pitches for an endorsement before more than 1,500 delegates Saturday at the annual convention in the Madison suburb of Middleton. But first, those delegates will decide whether to include a “no endorsement” option as suggested by one gubernatorial candidate and other activists.
MIDDLETON, WI
Milwaukee County enters CDC’s highest transmission category

Milwaukee County has now entered the CDC’s High transmission category, according to Milwaukee’s Chief Health Policy advisory Dr. Ben Weston. This means officials and residents must work together to flatten the curve, prevent transmission & maintain hospital capacity. According to Dr. Weston that means maximizing your personal protection with vaccines and booster shots.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
USM moves to dismiss lawsuit filed against them by Michelle Obama’s brother and sister-in-law

The University School of Milwaukee has filed to dismiss the lawsuit filed against them by Michelle Obama’s brother, Craig Robinson, and his wife, Kelly Robinson, after accusing the school of being racially insensitive and failing to be inclusive; claiming that the Robinson’s “hope to win not in the court of law, but in the court of public opinion–where legal rules, facts, and evidence matter little.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
Public Safety
Week In Review – Friday, May 20th, 2022

A Milwaukee violence hangover, a Bush 43 gaffe, and an unlikely hero sends Brewers fans home happy. All those stories and more in the Week In Review…sponsored by Outdoor Living Unlimited.
MILWAUKEE, WI
05-18-22 WTMJ Nights w/ Scott Warras￼

A rare three-hour edition of WTMJ Nights and Scott Warras kicks it off with some self-reflection, literally and figuratively! Why is it that we view ourselves differently in a mirror than we do when seeing a photograph or a video of us? Call Scott crazy, but there is something to this, right?!
MILWAUKEE, WI
Vanilla Ice to perform after Saturday’s Brewers game

90s kids, get ready for some nostalgia. Following Saturday’s Brewers game against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field, Vanilla Ice will perform a free concert with Naughty By Nature and Rob Base. Vanilla Ice joined Wisconsin’s Afternoon News Friday.
Times Cinema transitions to a repertory theatre

The longstanding Milwaukee theatre is moving away from the blockbusters and choosing to show the classics instead. The Times Cinema will be operating as a repertory theatre moving forward. The iconic Milwaukee theatre was forced to close down during the pandemic. Owner Lee Barczak believes the reopening is an opportunity...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Extra Points: May Major Bad News For Midwest

Whistling Straights, Hazeltine, Oakland Hills, Medinah. Four of the greatest golf courses in the United States. All past host sites of the PGA Championship. The likelihood one of these venues sees another PGA Championship is slim. The PGA Championship used to be the final major of the year for the...
MEDINAH, IL
MU sells land to developers for a new sports and entertainment district

Marquette University sold 11 acres it purchased in 2014 and 2015 on Michigan St. to developers for new sports and entertainment district. Bear development, alongside Kacmarcik Enterprises, plans to develop the area into a new sports and entertainment district. The sports and entertainment district will be bordered by N. 6th Street to the east, Michigan Street to the north, and the Marquette Interchange to the west and south.
MILWAUKEE, WI

