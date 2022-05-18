ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth Science

3D models reveal how seismic waves move through Earth

By University of Chicago
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a sunny morning in September 1985, a massive earthquake killed more than 9,000 people in Mexico City, even though the epicenter of the earthquake was some 200 miles away. The worst damage happened in the city itself—in part, because Mexico City is built on an ancient basin surrounded by mountains....

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

The biggest earthquake in human history caused a 5,000-mile tsunami

What we know about earthquakes has just gotten an update. A team of archaeologists has discovered evidence of the largest megaquake in human history. The earthquake struck about 3,800 years ago in what is now northern Chile when a tectonic plate rupture raised the region's coastline. Its devastating repercussions drove human populations away from neighboring coastlines for 1,000 years.
ENVIRONMENT
The US Sun

Transfer of life between planets now possible after confirmed impact of first interstellar object on Earth, expert says

THE US government's seal of approval of a Harvard professor's finding opens the door for the possibility that life from another galaxy reached earth in 2014. An object crashed with the energy force equivalent to a percentage of the Hiroshima bomb into the Bismarck Sea off the coast of Papa New Guinea, well-respected Harvard professor Dr Avi Loeb said.
ASTRONOMY
marthastewart.com

Scientists Found an Extraterrestrial Stone in Egypt That Might Prove That a Rare Supernova Took Place

Supernovas are stellar explosions out in the universe. Even though scientists have spent years learning more about them, they might have just found tangible proof that a rare one took place, per a new study published in Icarus. These findings document an extraterrestrial Hypatia stone, which was found in Egypt back in 1996. The University of Johannesburg scientists believe that this rock was from a type la supernova, a rare explosion that occurs when a dense white dwarf star absorbs another due to its chemical makeup and patterning.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Models#Earth#3d Printing#The Waves#3d#The University Of Chicago#Scientific Reports
scitechdaily.com

Astronomers Discover Mysterious Circular Ring – Likely of Intergalactic Origin

Western Sydney University researchers, together with an international team of experts, have discovered a mysterious circular ring near our neighboring galaxy that could be the first known case of an intergalactic Supernova Remnant – remains of an exploded star that could be up to 7,000 years old. Dubbed a...
The Independent

Voyager is sending ‘impossible data’ back to Nasa from the edge of the Solar System

Nasa’s engineering team is investigating a mystery taking place on the Voyager 1 spacecraft.Voyager 1 is the most distant human-made object in existence, having launched 44 years ago. It is currently operating at the edge of the solar system, flying through the “interstellar medium” beyond the Sun’s influence.However, scientists found that the craft is receiving and executing commands from Earth successfully – but the readouts from the probe’s attitude articulation and control system (AACS) do not reflect what is actually happening on board Voyager 1.The system maintains the craft’s orientation, keeping its antenna pointed precisely to the Earth so...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Earth Science
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
Place
Mexico City
natureworldnews.com

Blood Moon Causes Intense Earthquakes Across the Globe

The British Geological Survey (BGS) explains the connection between the recent blood moon and earthquakes. On May 16, a lunar eclipse occurred for a brief moment during the fifth full moon of the year. This resulted in a reddish tinge to the extraterrestrial body as seen from Earth. Stargazers and...
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Daily Mail

This is what a black hole sounds like: NASA releases audio recorded by its Chandra X-ray observatory and it sounds like a Hans Zimmer score

NASA scientists have released the audio of a black hole at the centre of Perseus galaxy cluster more than 200 million lightyears away from earth. The sound waves in the were recorded by NASA's space telescope, the Chandra X-ray observatory, in the form of astronomical data, then translated into sound that humans can hear.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

No, This Isn’t a Doorway on Mars

The planet Mars has a lot of intriguing geological features, but a doorway in the side of some sedimentary rock on the flank of Mount Sharp (Aeolis Mons) isn’t one of them. In fact, no such doorway on Mars (supposedly created by aliens) exists. But, there is a break in the rock that really, really does look like one. The fact that it isn’t a real doorway hasn’t stopped a lot of speculation over its appearance in an image snapped by the MastCam on the Curiosity rover on Sol 3466 (May 7, 2022). The plain truth is that the odd-looking feature is really a fracture in ancient layers of sand that have hardened into rock over millions of years. A combination of light, shadow and viewing angle makes it look like a door. But, it’s not.
ASTRONOMY
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Science Focus

Kardashev Scale: What is it and where is Earth listed?

Originally theorised in 1964, this concept analyses a civilisation’s technological advancement. We’ve achieved a lot as a civilisation, and while the amount of energy we are able to produce has grown astronomically over the years, by the definition of 1960s astronomy, we have barely scratched the surface. In...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy