Shayna Jack makes triumphant return to the pool in Adelaide as swimmer puts two-year doping ban behind her to clinch a place in Australia's squads for the Commonwealth Games and world championships

Swimmer Shayna Jack has made a triumphant return from a doping ban by securing a berth on Australia's team for the world titles and Commonwealth Games.

And Jack will be joined on the Dolphins team by pop star Cody Simpson, who has earnt Commonwealth Games selection and a likely swim at the world titles in the 100 metres butterfly.

Jack finished second behind Mollie O'Callaghan in the 100 metres freestyle final at the national championships on Wednesday night in Adelaide.

Shayna Jack made a triumphant return to the swimming pool after her two-year doping ban

Jack's swim earns her automatic selection in the event at the world titles in Budapest in June and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July-August.

'Tears of joy,' an emotional Jack said.

'I am just overwhelmed with emotions to be back on the team.

'I have made my point and will continue to be fighting back and doing what I do best all the way through to Paris,' she said, referring to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Jack's feat came moments after musician Simpson finished third in the men's 100m 'fly final.

Swimmers finishing in the top two in a final at the nationals secure selection for the world championships in Budapest in June.

And those placing in the top three earn a spot for the Commonwealth Games starting on July 28 in Birmingham.

The 22-year-old qualified for the world champs and Commonwealth Games in Adelaide

Jack hugs her coach after putting her two-year suspension for testing positive for Ligandrol behind her

Simpson finished behind winner Matt Temple and Kyle Chalmers in his 'fly final.

But Chalmers will skip the worlds to focus on the Commonwealth Games, meaning Simpson is a likely discretionary selection for Budapest and a certainty for the Commonwealth Games.

'Wow, it feels really good,' Simpson said.

'I certainly didn't even expect it to even be a possibility until 2024 so that stuff has started to happen so quickly is unreal.'