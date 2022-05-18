ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Shayna Jack makes triumphant return to the pool in Adelaide as swimmer puts two-year doping ban behind her to clinch a place in Australia's squads for the Commonwealth Games and world championships

By Ollie Lewis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Swimmer Shayna Jack has made a triumphant return from a doping ban by securing a berth on Australia's team for the world titles and Commonwealth Games.

And Jack will be joined on the Dolphins team by pop star Cody Simpson, who has earnt Commonwealth Games selection and a likely swim at the world titles in the 100 metres butterfly.

Jack finished second behind Mollie O'Callaghan in the 100 metres freestyle final at the national championships on Wednesday night in Adelaide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LBDce_0fiHxIse00
Shayna Jack made a triumphant return to the swimming pool after her two-year doping ban

Jack's swim earns her automatic selection in the event at the world titles in Budapest in June and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July-August.

'Tears of joy,' an emotional Jack said.

'I am just overwhelmed with emotions to be back on the team.

'I have made my point and will continue to be fighting back and doing what I do best all the way through to Paris,' she said, referring to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Jack's feat came moments after musician Simpson finished third in the men's 100m 'fly final.

Swimmers finishing in the top two in a final at the nationals secure selection for the world championships in Budapest in June.

And those placing in the top three earn a spot for the Commonwealth Games starting on July 28 in Birmingham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hXHuc_0fiHxIse00
The 22-year-old qualified for the world champs and Commonwealth Games in Adelaide
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sObW3_0fiHxIse00
Jack hugs her coach after putting her two-year suspension for testing positive for Ligandrol behind her

Simpson finished behind winner Matt Temple and Kyle Chalmers in his 'fly final.

But Chalmers will skip the worlds to focus on the Commonwealth Games, meaning Simpson is a likely discretionary selection for Budapest and a certainty for the Commonwealth Games.

'Wow, it feels really good,' Simpson said.

'I certainly didn't even expect it to even be a possibility until 2024 so that stuff has started to happen so quickly is unreal.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

TikTok sensation Hasbulla announces he's travelling to Australia - as the aspiring UFC star with dwarfism prepares for exclusive speaking event

TikTok sensation Hasbulla Magomedov is heading Down Under. The 19-year-old, who has dwarfism and is famous for his child-like appearance, announced on Tuesday he's coming to Australia for a live event. Hasbulla is the latest international celebrity to collaborate with The Hour Group, an Australian company that runs motivational speaking...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Olympic superstar Ariarne Titmus sets new 400m freestyle WORLD record, as she beats arch-rival Katie Ledecky's time that had stood since 2016 Olympics

Ariarne Titmus set a new 400m freestyle world record, breaking her arch-rival Katie Ledecky's six-year stranglehold. Titmus came home in 3:56.40 at the Australian swimming championships in Adelaide on Sunday night, just six hundredths of a second faster than the world record Ledecky had set at the Rio Olympics in 2016 when she won in 3:56.46.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Daily Mail

Lachie Miller scores stunning solo try on debut against Titans after saying making the NRL is better than competing in the Olympics

Lachie Miller enjoyed a dream NRL debut, scoring a wonderful solo try as Cronulla defeated the Titans 25-18 at a rain-soaked Cbus Super Stadium on Sunday. The 27-year-old represented Australia in rugby sevens at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last year and could hardly have scripted his arrival on the NRL stage any better.
NASHVILLE, TN
Daily Mail

'I'm not sure where she is physically or mentally right now': John McEnroe pours doubt on Emma Raducanu's French Open hopes after she was forced to retire in Rome... as he urges her to build a team she's 'comfortable' with after ANOTHER change of coach

John McEnroe is open and honest when asked what he makes of British No 1 Emma Raducanu heading to the French Open without a full-time coach in place. 'I didn't believe in a full-time coach either so it really depends on the player,' he tells Sportsmail. 'These days it seems...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Simpson
Person
Shayna Jack
Person
Kyle Chalmers
Hello Magazine

Disappointing news for the Queen confirmed ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Horse racing is one of the Queen's favourite pastimes, but there has been some disappointing news for the monarch ahead of the Epsom Derby. The event, which will honour the royal's 70-year reign on the throne, was due to see three of her thoroughbreds competing for glory, but sadly all of them have been withdrawn. The Queen was hoping for success with Reach For The Moon, especially since the Epsom Derby is the only one of the five flat racing classics that one of her entrants hasn't won at, but the horse's joint trainer, John Godsen, said that the thoroughbred hadn't sufficiently recovered from an injury.
CORONAVIRUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimmer#For The World#The Commonwealth Games
Reuters

IOC wants Beijing figure skating medal ceremony as soon as possible

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 20 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee has told anti-doping bodies it wants a quick resolution of a drugs scandal involving teenage Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva at the Beijing 2022 Olympics so that a delayed medals ceremony can proceed. Valieva failed a doping test at the...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Another charge of the late brigade for Rory McIlroy as Northern Irishman again plays his best having left too much to do at PGA Championship

As the saying goes, it was deja vu all over again for Rory McIlroy as he assembled another final-round charge at the 104th US PGA Championship on Sunday. At the Masters last month he started 10 shots off the lead and clambered all the way into second place with a spectacular closing round of 64. This time the Northern Irishman was one shot nearer to the pacemaker and once more looked at his best when going for broke.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Liverpool suffer huge injury blow ahead of Champions League final showdown with Real Madrid as disconsolate Thiago walks off with hamstring issue in final Premier League outing against Wolves

Thiago Alcantara is a doubt for next week's Champions League final after being forced off before half time in Liverpool's clash with Wolves on Sunday. The midfielder pulled up during first-half injury time as he hit a cross awkwardly and walked off straight away. He continued straight down the tunnel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

What happened when a working class girl went to Queen Charlotte's Ball? Even after rubbing shoulders with royalty and donning a £750,000 necklace, Cardiff Cinderella Jasleen, 24, wouldn't swap her old life for the gilded world, writes KATHYRYN KNIGHT

When Jasleen Grewal-Dhoot set her heart on attending a glamorous charity ball, she was taken aback to discover that to stand even the remotest chance of a ticket she would have to send in her CV with a cover letter, as if applying for a job. 'It seemed a bit...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Jamie Carragher laments 'bitter pill to swallow' for Liverpool after Manchester City win the title in dramatic style... before Reds icon warns their Champions League final with Real Madrid is a 50/50 game if Thiago and Fabinho are injured

Jamie Carragher has described Manchester City winning the Premier League title instead of Liverpool as a 'bitter pill to swallow' for the club. Jurgen Klopp's side beat Wolves 3-1 on the final day after two late goals, but City pipped them to the championship after coming back from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Celebrated courtier Sir Norman Hartnell, the man who designed the Queen's iconic Coronation gown, reveals he was horrified at the thought it made Her Majesty look like she was 'covered in vegetables'

As the celebrated couturier who had dressed Queen Mary, the Queen Mother and swathes of Britain’s aristocracy, Sir Norman Hartnell (who died in 1979) was the obvious choice to design Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation gown. Here, an abridged extract from his autobiography describes the most momentous commission of his career...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

363K+
Followers
39K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy