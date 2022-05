After nearly a year of all students being back on campus after COVID-19 disruptions the previous two years, a virtual school option will be back for the 2022-2023 school year. “This is something we have been working on for years and we are thankful that Senate Bill 15 has propelled us forward in this journey,” Frisco ISD Superintendent Dr. Mike Waldrip said in a FISD news release. “We are always looking for ways to evolve while expanding opportunities for our students and staff.”

FRISCO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO