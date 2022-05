On Sunday, May 15, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was contacted to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving the Espanola Police Department (EPD). Agents learned at around 10:08 p.m., the Espanola Police Department (EPD) responded to the Santa Clara Apartments in reference to several vehicle alarms being activated. An EPD officer arrived on scene and patrolled the area. The officer encountered a white GMC pickup and the driver attempted to hide as the officer drove by. The officer radioed for assistance and waited for an additional officer before making contact with the driver of the white pickup. As the officer waited for backup to arrive, the white pickup left the apartment complex. The officer followed the pickup to the Allsup’s gas station in Espanola. As the pickup left the Allsup’s gas station, the officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the pickup, but it didn’t stop, and a pursuit ensued.

ESPANOLA, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO