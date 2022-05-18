ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, MA

Cops who shot knife-wielding man not criminally responsible

Woonsocket Call
 3 days ago

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Police had “no reasonable alternative" when they shot and killed a Massachusetts man experiencing a mental health crisis who ran toward officers with a knife held in his raised hand last year, a judicial inquest into the shooting has found. Judge Jeanmarie Carroll...

www.woonsocketcall.com

NECN

Woman, Man Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Mass., Officials Say

A woman and a man died in an apparent murder-suicide in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Thursday, authorities said. The woman, who appeared to have been shot by the man, had a restraining order against him for a year, authorities said Friday, announcing their deaths. The shooting at a home on Mudge...
LYNN, MA
whdh.com

Flames damage 2 Brockton homes

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out inside a home in Brockton Friday afternoon and quickly spread to a neighboring house. SKY7 HD flew over the scene on Tina Avenue where heavy smoke and flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of one of the homes. No...
BROCKTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Juvenile Suspect in Custody, Three Summonsed Following Calls for Explosions in the area of Downtown Crossing

At about 3:27 PM on Friday May 20, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) responded to reports of a large explosion in the area of Summer Street at Arch Street in Downtown Boston. On arrival, officers spoke with several concerned citizens who stated that a group of teenagers had been observed igniting some sort of incendiary device in the crosswalk of the intersection. As the officers were investigating on scene, they heard the sound of another large explosion coming from the area of Downtown Crossing. The officers quickly responded to the area of 335 Washington Street where they observed firework debris in the street. While on scene, officers were approached by witnesses who stated that four teenage males had utilized a black cylinder to launch fireworks in the street before fleeing on foot and entering a nearby business. The officers then entered that business and located four juvenile suspects matching the provided descriptions, ultimately recovering the black cylinder from a backpack while arresting the suspect, later identified as a 16-year-old male from Quincy. The suspect was placed in custody following a brief struggle at which time the officers recovered an unexploded firework from his person.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

DA: Woman and man found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Lynn, Massachusetts

LYNN, Mass. — An apparent murder-suicide is under investigation in Lynn, Massachusetts, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy. At approximately 1:21 p.m. on Thursday, Lynn police responded to 23 Mudge St. for a reported shooting. First responders found a man and a...
LYNN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Results of trooper crash probe withheld

QUINCY, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned a Massachusetts State Trooper is off the hook after crashing into a Quincy home early Labor Day morning. Trooper Kevin Keith of Quincy, was off duty when he lost control of his pickup on Manet Ave. In September, 25 Investigates reported that Keith had been driving on 3-wheels, “causing all sorts of sparks,” according to a police radio transmission. Keith lost a wheel in a previous crash with a guardrail but that fact never made it into the police report. Quincy Police claimed to have no record of the guardrail crash when 25 Investigates first asked about it.
QUINCY, MA
NECN

Painter Seriously Hurt in 25-Foot Fall in Burlington, Mass.

A painter fell about two stories from a ladder and was seriously hurt in Burlington, Massachusetts, on Friday, officials said. The painter fell about 25 feet while working on the outside of a building at the location of L'Andana restaurant just before 9:30 a.m., fire and police said. The painter,...
BURLINGTON, MA
NECN

Not Guilty Pleas Entered for Mother of Elijah Lewis, NH Boy Found Dead

A lawyer has entered not guilty pleas to murder charges on behalf of the mother of a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy who was found dead in Massachusetts last fall. Danielle Dauphinais, 35, was indicted last month on one count of first-degree murder alleging she purposely caused the death of Elijah Lewis, one count of second-degree murder alleging she acted recklessly in causing his death, and three counts of witness tampering.
ABINGTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Roommates Gone Wrong- Southie Man Under Arrest for Tuesday Stabbing

At approximately 22:30 hours on Tuesday, May 17 2022, Boston Police Officers from District C-6 along with Boston EMS responded to reports of a person stabbed in the area of 268 W Broadway Street in South Boston. When first responders arrived on scene they located a 67 year old male suffering from a large laceration in the center of his throat.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Man arrested for downtown Boston rape due in court

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who allegedly raped someone near the Boston University medical campus is due to be arraigned Thursday in Boston Municipal Court. Edwin Fantauzzi, 33, will head to two different divisions of the court, first in Roxbury to face a charge of resisting arrest, then to the Central Division of the court to face rape and other charges.
BOSTON, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
commonwealthmagazine.org

An awkward handoff at Suffolk DA’s office

IT HASN’T EXACTLY been a seamless transition at the Suffolk County district attorney’s office, which Rachael Rollins left in January to become US attorney. Gov. Charlie Baker named Kevin Hayden, a former Suffolk assistant DA who had been chairing the state’s Sex Offender Registry Board, to take her place.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Make Arrest In Multiple Golf Club Thefts

FRAMINGHAM — The Framingham Police began an investigation into multiple thefts from Golf Galaxy (1 Worcester Rd) in recent weeks. Detectives were able to identify items being sold through various online marketplaces, matching those from the thefts from Golf Galaxy. Information was obtained and a suspect was identified. Detectives,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
valleypatriot.com

Rafael Sierra-Baez of Lawrence Arrested in Methuen for Fentanyl Distribution

BOSTON – A Lawrence man was arrested yesterday on fentanyl distribution charges. Rafael Sierra-Baez, 42, was charged with five counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Following an initial appearance yesterday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Marianne B. Bowler, Sierra-Baez was detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for May 25, 2022.
LAWRENCE, MA
whdh.com

Cambridge man facing drug charges after selling to undercover officer

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Cambridge man was charged with drug distribution offenses involving crack cocaine and fentanyl after attempting to sell to an undercover police officer, United States Department of Justice attorney Rachael S. Rollins announced. Ashan Arty, 23, was arrested in February 2021 after attempting to sell crack cocaine...
CAMBRIDGE, MA

