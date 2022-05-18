HBAGNO Announces Dates for 2022 Parade of Homes

New Orleans is at least halfway through its highly-anticipated return festival season, one that kicked off with Hogs for the Cause and recently hit its zenith with the food frenzy that is Jazz Fest. Up next is Mid City Bayou Boogaloo, May 20-22, a three day festival of music, art, and food that takes place along the banks of Bayou St. John, and this year, literally on it (there’s a floating stage for the first time). Still to come after that are food and drink-centered events like NOWFE, Top Taco, and Tales of the Cocktail, among others.

2 DAYS AGO