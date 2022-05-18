HBAGNO Announces Dates for 2022 Parade of Homes

NEW ORLEANS — The Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans will host its annual Parade of Homes July 16-17 and 23-24 in neighborhoods throughout the New Orleans metropolitan area. The showcase...
NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) — This weekend, kick back and relax in Mid City for the Bayou Boogaloo music festival. From May 20 through May 23, you can enjoy your favorite musicians and groups such as The Soul Rebels, Young Fellaz Brass Band, Ani DiFranco, The Squirrel Nut Zippers, and more across the three-day weekend.
Gone are the days of the hippies only being found at Woodstock. Now, members of the eclectic community can be found all across the country. Thrillist search the country to find the best hippie towns around, compiling a list of the top place in each state, including a groovy spot right here in Louisiana. According to the site:
NEW ORLEANS – The Woodmont Company, in partnership with the Criterion Fund, has acquired Village at Northshore, a 144,638-square-foot retail center located at 105-115 Northshore Boulevard in Slidell. The Village at Northshore is anchored by Marshalls, JoAnn’s, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Boot Barn and Dollar Tree. The Woodmont...
Whether you prefer cajun or creole cuisine mixed with some southern fusion, New Orleans has the eats to die for. Here are some of the most expensive restaurants to go to in the NOLA. Restaurant R’Evolution is one of the most expensive restaurants in New Orleans. A concept developed by...
What better way to kickoff the summer than a three-day weekend of fun and appreciation for those who have fought for our freedom? If you're looking for something to do for your Memorial Day weekend, Where Y'at has got you covered. Start your weekend off early with a true foodie's...
New Orleans is at least halfway through its highly-anticipated return festival season, one that kicked off with Hogs for the Cause and recently hit its zenith with the food frenzy that is Jazz Fest. Up next is Mid City Bayou Boogaloo, May 20-22, a three day festival of music, art, and food that takes place along the banks of Bayou St. John, and this year, literally on it (there’s a floating stage for the first time). Still to come after that are food and drink-centered events like NOWFE, Top Taco, and Tales of the Cocktail, among others.
Have you ever traveled out of state and felt like you stepped straight into another reality? The look of confusion we typically get from the locals has become a staple when we start speaking our foreign language. Writer and actor Kaitlyn McQuin is a New Orleans native who has seen...
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Peyton, Tamica, and Brooke showed off their senior pics from when they graduated from high school. Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.
NEW ORLEANS — The Romigs were essentially WDSU's "First Family," with patriarch Jerry Romig running the newsroom in the 1960s and 1970s as Vice President and Program Director. His wife Janice and the kids would be frequent visitors to WDSU calling the set home, and the people in it,...
More than 850 million pounds of seafood are reeled in from Louisiana’s waters each year, so there’s no shortage of fresh fish, crawfish, oysters, shrimp, and crabs in New Orleans. With the Gulf of Mexico so close, you would be hard-pressed to find a quality New Orleans restaurant that serves previously frozen seafood.
Pick a town or small city in rural USA for your summer road trip and you’re bound to get a lot of the same. Perhaps a cute main drag, a church or two, an old-school diner... Don’t get me wrong, small-town America can be great—but there’s no place quite like Lafayette, Louisiana.
METAIRIE — The Jefferson Chamber will host its 24th Annual crawfish boil, presented by Zito Companies and hosted by Select Properties Ltd., on Friday, May 20 at 3421 N. Causeway Boulevard. The event is an opportunity to network with business owners, community leaders and elected officials. Tickets include unlimited crawfish, Cajun cuisine, drinks and music. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and continues until 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 for chamber members and $60 for prospective members. The “young professional” discounted price is $35.
The Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival returns to Louis Armstrong Park June 11-12, 2022! This free festival, presented by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, celebrates the rich traditions of southwest Louisiana. The combination of rollicking two-step music and spicy seafood is a potent example of how we in Louisiana love to "pass a good time."
NEW ORLEANS — There’s a new venue with a view in New Orleans. Located at the foot of Canal Street, Vue Orleans is a visual tour of New Orleans that just opened in February. The experience starts in the Confluence of Culture section, where you learn about the...
Ahoy mateys! Pirates will once again be taking over the Bay this weekend. News 25 spoke to pirates Captain Long Beard and Lady Claiborne about the planned mutiny. They have plenty of events scheduled starting with an adult pub crawl/ scavenger hunt tomorrow evening. Then on Saturday, there will be...
NEW ORLEANS — Kelly A. Gismondi has joined the law firm of Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn as an associate. Founded in 1979 by a small group of attorneys who “shared a vision to build a firm committed to a high standard of professionalism.”
Pontchartrain Conservancy and will host Storm Aware & Prepare from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at Pontchartrain Conservancy’s New Canal Lighthouse, 8001 Lakeshore Dr., where residents can get free hurricane preparedness supplies, including food kits, solar lights and more. Organizers will also be on hand, providing information and hurricane season readiness tips.
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – ASM Global New Orleans is seeking new Team Members and hopes to find them at the ASM Global New Orleans Job Fair scheduled for Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center. While...
