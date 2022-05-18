Tragic Accident Takes One Life But Saves Five
In June of 2021, Derell Latiker, 11, was jumping on his trampoline at home. He fell off and received a massive brain injury that took his life...www.breezynews.com
That is amazing god has more work for this young man to do he’s truly a blessing and may the most high continue use him as a bright light to make a better way for those who may take possibilities for granted.
I am so sorry this happened. Derrell lives on & what a gift he has given these other families.
With this, YET HE LIVES. May GOD indeed bless his soul eternally and bless his entire family.
