Mississippi State

Tragic Accident Takes One Life But Saves Five

By Melissa Boswell Townsend
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn June of 2021, Derell Latiker, 11, was jumping on his trampoline at home. He fell off and received a massive brain injury that took his life...

country boi
2d ago

That is amazing god has more work for this young man to do he’s truly a blessing and may the most high continue use him as a bright light to make a better way for those who may take possibilities for granted.

Ruthie Teegarden
2d ago

I am so sorry this happened. Derrell lives on & what a gift he has given these other families.

JHE
2d ago

With this, YET HE LIVES. May GOD indeed bless his soul eternally and bless his entire family.

