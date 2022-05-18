Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom set at Killion Park

ALTON - Girls Circle is a program that is offered at YWCA Southwestern Illinois, located at 304 E. Third Street, Alton. This program focuses on the promotion of growth within the youth, families, and the community. The program places emphasis on generating, re-establishing, and encouraging the continuance of healthy relationships. The topics that are discussed relate to everyday issues that girls may have experienced or will possibly encounter in the future. This program consists of a knowledgeable facilitator that is equipped in providing guidance and preparing the girls with useful information for shaping their future. YWCA is offering two groups of up to 12 middle school aged girls (10-13) the opportunity to participate in an 8-week session of Girls Circle focusing on "Being a Girl". Our trained facilitator for both sessions will be Makailya Pickrell, BS. Participants will meet from 4-5:30 p.m. either every Wednesday or every Thursday starting Wednesday, June 1, at YWCA, 304 E. 3rd St., in Alton.

ALTON, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO