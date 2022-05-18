ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom set at Killion Park

By Jill Moon
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
ALTON -- Juneteenth, a federal holiday for one year, but celebrated at James H. Killion Park at Salu for more than three decades, is set again this year at the park with special guests musicians Ronnie Gee and Bob...

St. Louis American

‘We are back!’

As Black St. Louis lined both sides of Market Street for more than a dozen city blocks, there was a special feeling permeating downtown. May 15th marked the first in-person Annie Malone Children and Family Services Center Annual May Day Parade since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. The parade...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Health fair set in Carrollton

CARROLLTON — The Greene County Health Department, in cooperation with Boyd Healthcare Services and the Job Center, is sponsoring the Greene County Health & Jobs Fair 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Carrollton Square.
CARROLLTON, IL
The Telegraph

Alton to again discuss proposed motorcycle ride

ALTON - The Juneteenth Motorcycle Freedom Ride will be the topic of discussion at the next Alton Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday. The June 18 event is being organized by the Christine L. Brice Foundation. The mission of the group is to work in collaboration with other organizations to alleviate the struggles in the community by extending a helping hand in times of need. Organizers are seeking street closures from Riverfront Park to Killion Park on Saturday, June 18 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The ride will complete at Killion Park in time for 31st Annual Juneteenth celebration.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Marquette Catholic auction sets record

ALTON - The Marquette Catholic Explorers Club Gala and Auction, held March 26, set a record with a profit of $126,890. The annual event started in the early 1990's.  "The auction dinner is a very important event for us. On behalf of our students, I want to express our appreciation for the great support we received from our parents, alumni, and the Marquette community. I want to thank all the parents in the Explorers Club who helped make the auction such a success", said Tim Harmon, Principal. "I'm already looking forward to next year's event.
ALTON, IL
No Thursday fireworks this year for Alton, Grafton

Last year’s experiment of having fireworks on Thursdays in Alton and Grafton appears to be over. A Grafton City Council agenda item calling for a special event permit for the Light Up the Road fireworks was not dealt with Tuesday night, and it appears the reason is financial. Grafton...
GRAFTON, IL
The Telegraph

Amphitheater plans major show news next week

ALTON - The Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater next week plans to announce a national act scheduled for this summer. Jordan Atkins, vice chairman of the Alton Amphitheater Commission, said he is excited for the upcoming year with the summer schedule nearing completion. "Hopefully, with our fingers crossed, we're trying to get one more national act," Atkins said. "We're working towards two national acts - if not this year, then next year."
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

County approves Alton bridge repair pact

EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Board approved an agreement and funding resolution with the city of Alton and Illinois Department of Transportation to provide $100,000 in matching funds for the repair of the Brown Street Bridge over Rock Spring Creek. The project includes inserting new precast box culverts into the existing structure, and extending those new box culverts, replacing the existing roadway, and new sidewalks and guardrails.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

MCCD director appointment postponed

EDWARDSVILLE - The consideration of the appointment of Christopher Otto as director of Madison County Community Development was postponed until June, while eight other appointments were approved. The board also denied a controversial zoning request, while approving four others.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Early voting starts for June 28 primary

EDWARDSVILLE - Jonathan Forbes wanted to be first in line to cast a ballot when early voting began Thursday at the Madison County Clerk's Office. "I was hoping when I came in this morning there would be more than one person in line, but one is a beginning," said Madison County Clerk Debra Ming-Mendoza. "It's still early in the day, it's still early in the early voting process. We will take voters as they come in."
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

FOIA requests have cost county $127K

EDWARDSVILLE - Three people have filed nearly a third of all Illinois Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) with Madison County over the past six months. At Wednesday's Madison County Board Meeting, State's Attorney Tom Haine reported that 174 FOIA information requests had been filed in the last six months. Of those, former Madison County Information Technology Director Rob Dorman filed 33, his wife, Kotomi Matsuda Dorman, filed 15 and former Madison County Administrator Doug Hulme filed eight.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Enterprise zone expansion moves forward

EDWARDSVILLE - An expansion of Madison County's Discovery Enterprise Zone to allow a number of development projects in Glen Carbon, Maryville, Troy, Collinsville and Highland was approved by the County Board at Wednesday's meeting. The board approved a resolution supporting an amendment to the original ordinance creating the zone. If approved by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, the expansion will add approximately one-third square mile to the Enterprise Zone.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Storms destroy fences, farm animals roam property near Greenville, Ill.

Storms destroy fences, farm animals roam property near Greenville, Ill. Storms destroy fences, farm animals roam property …. Attempted break-in reported at St. Louis mayor’s …. Teen charged in crash that killed 5 on Mother’s Day …. 3x Olympic steeplechaser Emma Coburn prepares for …. Proud to Serve:...
GREENVILLE, IL
FOX 2 checks out the Florissant neighborhood

FLORISSANT, Mo. – FOX 2 spent Friday morning in the Florissant neighborhood!. There is a lot of good food to eat. FOX 2 visited Old Town Donuts, Hendel’s, Made. by Lia, and the Knights of Columbus Food Trucks. Florissant has also found ways to give back through Sew...
FLORISSANT, MO
The Telegraph

YWCA plans free Girls Circle programs

ALTON - Girls Circle is a program that is offered at YWCA Southwestern Illinois, located at 304 E. Third Street, Alton. This program focuses on the promotion of growth within the youth, families, and the community. The program places emphasis on generating, re-establishing, and encouraging the continuance of healthy relationships. The topics that are discussed relate to everyday issues that girls may have experienced or will possibly encounter in the future. This program consists of a knowledgeable facilitator that is equipped in providing guidance and preparing the girls with useful information for shaping their future. YWCA is offering two groups of up to 12 middle school aged girls (10-13) the opportunity to participate in an 8-week session of Girls Circle focusing on "Being a Girl". Our trained facilitator for both sessions will be Makailya Pickrell, BS. Participants will meet from 4-5:30 p.m. either every Wednesday or every Thursday starting Wednesday, June 1, at YWCA, 304 E. 3rd St., in Alton.
ALTON, IL
