Shreveport, LA

ArkLaTex Made: Shreveport Mavericks

KTBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - The hoops are hot these days in Shreveport. The Shreveport...

www.ktbs.com

Comments / 1

KNOE TV8

Trey Holly commits to LSU

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish’s Trey Holly is the number one running back in Louisiana and the number two back in the nation. Sunday, he decided he wanted to stay home and play for LSU. Holly is 875 yards short of breaking the all-time state rushing record.
UNION PARISH, LA
KTBS

Record high tied in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - According to the Shreveport National Weather Service, Shreveport tied a record high temperature of 94 degrees on Thursday afternoon . This equals the maximum temperature on this date back in 1875! Average over the past 30 years is 85. The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also saw highs...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport, LA
Sports
Shreveport, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Basketball
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
KSLA

Southwood High closed on May 20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Southwood High School students will get a three-day weekend ahead of summer break. The Caddo Parish School Board announced that the SHS campus is closed on May 20. The campus is dealing with low water pressure. According to the city, water pressure was restored around 4:15...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Haughton community comes together for Clay Moock

City of Shreveport says company declined their offer to manage community pools this summer. The City of Shreveport and SPAR say they are working quickly to develop a plan to provide access to swim programs and to create a safe experience for youth this summer. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Arklatex Politics May 18, 2022

In ArkLaTex politics for May 18, 2022 we hear about the speedy work the Louisiana Senate made of the budget process; passing a $43 billion budget, thanks to a lot of one-time money from the federal government. Shreveport Sen. Barry Milligan says excellent progress was made in roads, bridges, education,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Natchitoches Jazz and R&B festival officially begins

NATCHITOCHES, La. – A weekend full of music has begun on the riverbank with the Natchitoches Jazz and R&B festival. The Friday night kickoff featured a glimpse of what is to come Saturday, hosted by Trini Triggs, starting at noon. Wristbands can be bought online at natchjazzfest.com or in...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
#Mavs#Hoops#The Shreveport Mavericks
KSLA

City of Shreveport says company declined offer to manage community pools this summer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport released a statement on Thursday, May 19 regarding the management of SPAR pools. “Today, the company that was originally awarded the contract to manage SPAR pools, declined the City of Shreveport’s offer. Procedures outline that we move to the next proposal, but it was determined that the company was non-responsive due to its failure to provide accurate information in the documents that were submitted. Specifically, this company failed to disclose any and all litigation that they were involved in over the past five years. The City of Shreveport and SPAR are working quickly to develop a plan to provide access to swim programs and to create a safe experience for local youth this summer.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

What's Happening: May 20-22

Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. Identity Crisis Band will perform at Sam's Town Hotel & Casino in Shreveport on Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21 at 8 p.m. Adult admission is free. If you...
SHREVEPORT, LA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KTBS

Community blood drive held for victims of Cotton Valley explosion

MINDEN, La. - Community members in Minden continue to band together to help three of their own. A blood drive was held Friday from noon to 4 p.m. for Daniel Payne, Reagan Hardaway and Chancey Hawk who all suffered severe burns following an explosion at Aeropres near Cotton Valley. The...
MINDEN, LA
KTBS

Freedom Fest launches with life jacket giveaway

SHREVEPORT, La. - Life jackets will be free for kids on a first come, first served basis this Saturday, May 21, as part of KTBS' annual Freedom Fest. Community partner Melissa Couch of Barksdale Federal Credit Union shared with us why it was important for their credit union to partner with KTBS on this giveaway.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport’s State Office Building Is Moving to Downtown

Louisiana is moving forward with plans to move the state office to downtown Shreveport. The current facility at Jordan and Fairfield is in deplorable condition and the state has been spending millions to keep it operating. But now it looks like a deal is done to move those state workers...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport and 3 Other LA Cities Make Best Places to Live List

The day we've been waiting for is finally here! Shreveport has finally made it to a list that isn't about people moving in record numbers, skyrocketing crime, or terrible roads. In fact, the latest ranking from US News and World Report is downright complementary!. According to the official, yearly ranking...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Junior Achievement of North Louisiana announces Junior Achievement Laureates

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Junior Achievement of North Louisiana announced their Junior Achievement Laureates on Wednesday. The Junior Achievement of North Louisiana said the laureates inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy. Those honored included, retired CPA, Lennis S.Elston, President of the Romph Pou agency, Robert...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Shreveport man booked into CCC in December homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. - A 22-year-old Shreveport man wanted in a shooting death last December has been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center following extradition from Texas. Quinton Peace was arrested Jan. 15 by Fort Worth police in Tarrant County, Texas, and has been fighting his return to Louisiana. So, the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office secured a governor's warrant, which was completed on May 11, and a Caddo sheriff's deputy picked up Peace on Tuesday.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

1st amendment battle vs Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA

