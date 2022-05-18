ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Eat and Drink Outside Around Baltimore This Summer

By Cody Boteler
 3 days ago
It was touch-and-go there for a while, but we think it’s finally safe to say that we’re headed toward warm weather. And with sunny skies comes the inevitable question: Where can I get a drink outside? While there are some obvious favorites—like the returning-this-year Sandlot—we wanted to branch out and let...

Wbaltv.com

Former Hammerjacks, Bourbon Street space will once again host performances

Live entertainment will return to the downtown Baltimore building that was once home to Hammerjacks. The property at 316-318 Guilford Ave., most recently an event space, has once again changed hands and its new operators plan to schedule concerts there in addition to hosting weddings and other private gatherings. The new venue won approval for an arena beer, wine and liquor license Thursday.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

New festival in Park Heights celebrates first Black jockey to win Preakness

In a first-of-its-kind event this weekend, the George "Spider" Anderson Preakness Festival recognizes the first African American jockey to win the Preakness Stakes in 1889. Pimlico Race Course, the home of the Preakness, isn't the only place to go to celebrate the middle jewel of the Triple Crown. A free festival will take place not far from the track on Saturday.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washingtonian.com

First Look: Sandlot Anacostia Opens Soon With Go-Go and Good Eats

Ian Callender stood in the middle of a rubble-strewn lot in Southeast DC, surveying what will be his biggest project yet: Sandlot Anacostia. Tall, soft-spoken, and dressed in a limited-edition North Face jacket and Jordan 4 Retro Raptor sneakers, Callender gazed at the Suitland Parkway traffic snaking past the dirt lot around him. “We’re Phase Zero here,” he said. That much was obvious.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Local Dance Group Invites You To Groove At Jewish Community Center Of Greater Baltimore Block Party

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A group of talented dancers from Reisterstown are about to show off some of their coolest moves at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore Block Party this weekend.   “We really enjoy dancing and making people happy,” said Angelia Lewis, founder, CEO and choreographer for the group, R.I.C.O.C.H.E.T.  The name stands for what Lewis and her fellow group members are trying to do in their community: to Reach, Inspire, Connect, Overcome, Create, Help, Empower, and Transform the lives of those watching their performances.   “And we do that with the use of dance artistry and creative expressions,” said Lewis.   The group has...
REISTERSTOWN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pizza shop employee shot at Baltimore County shopping center in Garrison

GARRISON, Md. (WBFF) — An employee of a pizza restaurant was shot Friday afternoon at a shopping center in Garrison, witnesses said. Baltimore County police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 9600 block of Reistertown Road. Officers on the scene found the man who they said was shot at least once. He was taken to a hospital. His condition was not disclosed. Police declined to release any other details, saying it was an active investigation.
GARRISON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Employee Shot At Owings Mills Pizza Shop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An employee was shot Friday afternoon at a pizza shop located in a shopping center in Owings Mills, police said. Officers responded at 3 p.m. to Vocelli’s Pizza shop on the 9600 block of Reisterstown Road for a reported shooting. There, they found the victim shot at least once. The person was hospitalized, police said, but their condition is unknown. Beatrice Gallop said her brother, Donald, was the employee shot. She told WJZ he is recovering in the hospital and is expected to be okay. “I couldn’t believe it, that’s it, no body is prepared for a situation like this,” she said. “I’m grateful I didn’t hear anything about him getting killed.” Employees said Donald is a driver for the shop, and that he was inside working when he got into a fight with a cook. At some point, employees say gunfire erupted and Donald was shot. At this time no arrests have been made, and police said an investigation is ongoing. Beatrice Gallop said she’s just happy to have her brother alive. “I’m grateful to god for a miracle, that’s all I can say,” she said.    
OWINGS MILLS, MD
baltimorestyle.com

Baltimore’s First Social Club for Dogs Opens in Canton

Baltimore now has its first ever social club for dogs. The 15,000-square-foot hybrid indoor-outdoor space in Canton caters to humans as a sports bar, beer garden and café with a full menu of local food partners—and to dogs as a dog park to meet and socialize with other canines.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Popular DC French Bakery Boulangerie Christophe Opens New Maryland Location

Potomac residents can now have a taste of France with the addition of the French bakery, Boulangerie Christophe, which opened this week, according to reports from Bethesda Magazine. Boulangerie Christophe opened their doors in the Cabin John Village shopping center, Monday, May 16, according to a post from the bakery's...
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott, Organizers Hope Preakness LIVE Will Bridge Gap Between Triple Crown Race And Surrounding Community

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott declared Friday, May 20 as Preakness LIVE Day in Baltimore City, recognizing the new festival set to bring Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion and other artists to the Pimlico infield, along with celebrity chefs and art installations. The mayor said the Preakness LIVE Culinary, Art & Music Festival, scheduled during Black-Eyed Susan Day on Friday, gives the city an opportunity to showcase Park Heights and make the Preakness more inclusive. “It’s so important that we use this opportunity to showcase all of the best that Baltimore has to offer and to expose to the world...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ray Lewis To Donate Over $130K To Johns Hopkins Children’s Center As Runner Up On CBS Show ‘Beyond The Edge’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens legend Ray Lewis didn’t win the CBS reality show Beyond the Edge, but he’ll always be a winner in Baltimoreans’ hearts. Besides, as the runner-up, the two-time Super Bowl champion raised $134,166 for the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, giving back to Baltimore once again. Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood came out on top, raising $266,500 for his own Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, which fights cystic fibrosis. Lewis faced off against eight other celebrities as they relied on their wits, intelligence and muscle to survive in the Panamanian jungle for 15 days. The competitors raised money for the charity of their...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Rabid Fox Found In Severna Park, Health Department Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A rabid Red Fox has been found near a residential community in Severna Park, and officials are looking for any residents who may have come into contact with the animal, the Anne Arundel County Health Department said. The fox was found on May 18 near the Chatham Hills Community and tested positive for rabies, the agency said. Anyone who may have come into contact with the fox near the intersection of Blackshire Road and Manning Court is asked to contact the health department by calling 410-222-7254 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 443-481-3140 after business hours. Infected animals can spread rabies with a bite or a scratch, or through their saliva if it gets into another animal’s eyes, nose, mouth or open cut. Rabies is potentially fatal but can be treated with injections.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Owings Mills man accused of shooting pizza shop worker in Garrison

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Owings Mills man was arrested in connection with a shooting Friday at a pizza restaurant in Garrison, Baltimore County police said. Joseph Carter, 30, faces charges of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and weapons violations. Witnesses said the victim was an employee of Voceli Pizza.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ocean City Designates Special Event Zone For Car Show

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the temperature rises, so does the traffic on Ocean City roads with tourists heading for the beach. But travelers should beware of a Special Event Zone in place because of a motor event in the city. Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone starting Thursday through Sunday during the 31st annual Cruisin’ Ocean City car show The zone establishes reduced speed limits in the zone and increases fines for violations. The city said the legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Violators will face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest. The city said citizens should expect to see a large police presence as officers from multiple other agencies will be helping the Ocean City Police Department. They urge spectators to keep the sidewalks clear for pedestrian traffic and “should not incite the spinning of wheels or ‘burn-outs’ by motorists,” For more information on the Ocean City Special Event Zones, visit www.oceancitymd.gov/specialeventzone.  
OCEAN CITY, MD
Baltimore magazine

Baltimore magazine

Baltimore, MD
ABOUT

Baltimore magazine serves as a user’s guide to the region, both in print and online. Through world-class design, bold photography, and captivating writing, we point you to the best in food, drink, arts, culture, fashion, and more. We also introduce you to Baltimore’s most fascinating people and dig deep on the subjects that matter most to our readers. We passionately chronicle and celebrate this complicated, wonderful, vibrant city we all love. We know everything about this town. And soon you will, too.

 https://www.baltimoremagazine.com

