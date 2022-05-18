ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m an iPhone pro – these iMessage hacks will change the way you text forever

By Sean Keach
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
Become an iMessage pro by learning these new tricks Credit: TikTok / @skelectronicss / Apple

There are three you should definitely know.

The first is that you can respond to each individual message using an emoji.

Simply go into the selector and drag the emoji onto the text you want to respond to.

You can also unlock a hidden message menu that lets you send text effects.

Simply type out a message and then hold down on the send button.

This will pull up a special menu where you can animate the message.

This secret menu also lets you launch full-screen effects for the recipient.

Go into it and then choose Screen at the top, and you can flood the other person's screen with emoji of your choosing.

Texting can take up a lot of time, especially if you're sending a very long message on iPhone.

But if you regularly send similar texts, there's an easy solution.

It's possible to use Apple's text-replacement feature to quickly type out long missives.

So if you often share an address, a phone number, a common phrase or anything else regularly, it's worth setting up a text-replacement for it.

First, open Settings and then go into General.

Scroll down to Keyboards and then tap into Text Replacement.

You can then create replacements, typing in a phrase and a shortcut.

The shortcut is what you personally type out, and the phrase is what it transforms into.

So keep the shortcut short, and have the phrase as long as you'd like.

Now when you type that shortcut using the built-in Apple keyboard, it'll automatically transform into the phrase.

Make sure to pick shortcuts that are slightly obscure that you wouldn't accidentally type in normal conversation.

If one becomes annoying or isn't very useful, you can edit or delete it at any time.

You should also read our guide on how to type faster on iPhone.

The US Sun

