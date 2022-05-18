ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Holly Willoughby shares ‘genius’ household hack for dog owners – and everyone says it’s a game changer

By Rianne Ison
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

HOLLY Willoughby has delighted fellow dog owners by sharing a handy hack that they’ve hailed “genius”.

The This Morning presenter, who is the proud owner of her family’s golden retriever Bailey, took to social media to reveal a new trick she’d discovered when it came to storing her pooch’s poo bags.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AVQ6W_0fiHsJRU00
Holly has shared a new hack with her fans that have pets Credit: instagram

Posting a short video to her company Wylde Moon’s Instagram account, Holly told the page’s 154,000 followers: “Now you can just call me a genius.

“Because I’ve just come up with something that I am so happy about, and, if you own a dog, I think you might like it too.”

The 41-year-old then goes on to explain a new technique she’s started using to make sure all Bailey’s poo bags are in the same place.

The mum-of-three continued: “So, one Wylde Moon diffuser. Beautiful, lovely, finished. What would you do with the pot? What would you do? Poo bag holder!

Holly continued to say it had changed the game in her home and solved a problem she has had.

Clutching her repurposed diffuser pot, she explained: “In the house by the back door I just had a roll of poo bags that would roll off constantly and I was constantly winding up - and look it's in here.

“I just took it off the roll and stuffed it in, and now I take them out one at a time whenever poop chops has a poop.”

Since Holly shared the tip, other pet owners have been quick to say that they love the idea, with one even describing it as “genius”.

Another added: “This is AMAZEBALLS… soooo classy. Awesome, game changer.

“I can’t bear stuff lying around especially to do with this sort of thing. V discreet. Perfect.”

A third commented: “Love that idea. Eco friendly.” While a fourth wrote: “Actually really clever.”

Introducing the hack, the caption read: “Holly Willoughby comes up with a little stroke of genius as she turns an empty The Wild diffuser vessel into a dog bag dispenser.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38eQBD_0fiHsJRU00
Holly took her empty diffuser and totally transformed it Credit: instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49jYRO_0fiHsJRU00
Now Holly can remove the poo bags one at a time Credit: instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E36Wc_0fiHsJRU00
Holly is a proud dog mum to Bailey Credit: Instagram

