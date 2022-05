This week’s “Creature Feature” is brought to us with the help of Scott Poore from Mission Driven. Be prepared, as Molly and Butterscotch have a heartbreaking story. Molly is a 2-year-old brindle Labrador Retriever mix, and Butterscotch is her 3-year-old mother with a reddish coat. They were rescued by the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department after a life of neglect and abuse. They previously lived outside, but the neighbors would often shoot at them with BB guns.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO