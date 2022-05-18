ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Countdown to Alabama Football Fall Camp: 79 Tyler Steen

By Jimmy Stein about 5 hours
(Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Countdown to Alabama Football Fall Camp is a daily countdown leading up to the kick-off of 2023 Fall Camp in Tuscaloosa. Beginning 99 days out from that day (which is a guess based on historical precedent as Alabama has not announced the start of camp) we will count down each day until we get to 1. Corresponding with each day, we will discuss the career of the current Alabama player that sports the jersey number of that specific day, i.e., 31 days before the start of camp will be Will Anderson Day. If the day/number is not worn by a player on the current Alabama roster we may assign a true freshman summer arrival with said number for countdown purposes. Or, skip a day. It’s summertime, relax. But relax knowing fall camp is just ____ days away.

79! Can you believe the Countdown Series is at day 20? We are now only 79 days from the start of fall camp, the start of football season, the start of Alabama’s quest for its next National Championship.

And helping Alabama reach that goal is this kid from Vanderbilt, Tyler Steen. How about that?

First of all, kudos to my friend, Chefrossi, for being the first on board the Tyler Steen Train. The moment this kid hit the portal, Chef was driving the bandwagon. I was throwing up brakes, saying “Let’s see where our young lineman are at this Spring” and Chef was like “No, take this kid today!” He was right. As usual.

Tyler was a three-year starter at Vandy, an achievement anywhere. He played for a fantastic high school program at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale. He is a smart kid, with a fantastic work ethic. He wants to be good. It’s why he left his comfortable situation at Vanderbilt.

How good is he? I believe he will be Alabama’s left tackle. In fact, I don’t think this “battle” will last many rounds. Perhaps one week into Fall Camp? So he’s your starter, will he perform at an all-star level? That’s a good question. What I like about this take and this kid is that I don’t really see a low floor. He’s proven. Alabama knows what they are getting. You don’t get better “film” than watching three years of him perform in SEC football games. He’s not a mystery to Alabama at all.

At the same time, there may be a limited ceiling as well. Let’s be honest — how many of you have heard of Tyler Steen before he entered the portal and was associated with Alabama? He was draft eligible prior to last season and again this cycle. He obviously wasn’t highly valued by the League, or at least not yet. He would be in the NFL as we speak and not in Tuscaloosa if that was an option for him. He’s not an “amazing” athlete or his recruitment would have looked different.

But really, I see nothing but good news here. He’s an upgrade over what Alabama had this Spring. Frankly, he is an upgrade over one starting tackle on last year’s team. While he won’t continue Alabama’s incredible streak of featuring a first/second round left tackle on the field, he will be a good, solid SEC football player. You have to love the experience, the intelligence and the want-to. He is going to enjoy winning games. He is going to enjoy playing with Bryce and Company.

And perhaps now that he will be surrounded by great talent and practicing against elite talent every single day, who knows how good he may prove to be?

My projection as of today — a borderline All SEC season and he develops into a solid 3rd-5th round NFL draft selection. While he won’t remind everyone of Cam Robinson, he won’t be a liability by any means. Hey, left tackle is incredibly tough in this conference. Most weeks, you are facing a premier NFL talent. You face blinding speed guys, you face physical bull rushers. Some of the elite kids can do both.

This Alabama offensive line probably won’t win a Joe Moore Award. However, due specifically to the addition of Tyler Steen, I believe the unit will perform more consistently and better than it did a year ago.

