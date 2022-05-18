ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

East Hartford charter revision moves forward

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago

EAST HARTFORD — The Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to submit its list of edits to the Charter Revision Commission’s recommendations.

Vice Chairman Don Bell, who also chairs the Charter Revision Commission, said Tuesday night that the council’s changes range from small language tweaks to “relatively minor, but substantive changes.”

Bell said the significant changes include clarifying the powers of the Public Works Department and removing the term “office of profit under the government,” which was found throughout the charter in various places and generated confusion. The suggested change is “town government elected or appointed position for which such person is compensated.”

Bell said the commission would review the Town Council edits before sending them back for final approval. The two groups would then have a joint meeting before the Town Council adopts the recommendations and sets a referendum date, which is expected to be held Election Day in November 2022.

Bell said the commission’s work is “almost done,” after meeting routinely since July 2021 to discuss an initial list of three major revisions to the charter.

Bell said issues the commission ultimately made recommendations on include having a professional appointed by the mayor to oversee town operations, granting flexibility to the town to modify department operations without a charter revision, and eliminating the personnel appeals board.

Chairman Richard Kehoe said the town charter has only been opened and revised twice — once in 1983 and again in 2004.

“We don’t alter the charter very much … it’s been almost 20 years, we thought it was helpful for the charter to be changed in some fashions to allow for better operation of the town government,” Kehoe said.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

New Haven mayor appoints new Director of Public Safety Communications

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Joseph Vitale Jr. has spent nearly 30 years at the Yale University Police Department, and now, he will soon help manage New Haven’s emergency 9-1-1 call center in his newest position. Mayor Justin Elicker announced Thursday that Vitale would be the next Director of Public Safety Communications, giving him direct […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington business owner running for State Representative of the 27th House District

NEWINGTON – A mother, volunteer, first-generation American and local business owner is now in the running for State Representative of the 27th House District. Nancy Cappello, 48, of Newington, received Republicans’ nomination at the district convention, held this past Tuesday night at Newington Town Hall. She is challenging State Rep. Gary Turco, a democrat seeking a third term in the State House of Representatives.
NEWINGTON, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Naugatuck explores selling multi-acre parcels

NAUGATUCK — The Board of Mayor and Burgesses unanimously approved to send out a request for proposal to sell Parcel A, the Naugatuck Event Center, as well as Parcels Y and Z directly behind the building. “It’s all done but we’re going to dot the Is and cross the...
NAUGATUCK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Middletown Board of Ed Investigation Uncovers Misconduct Among Administrators

The Middletown Board of Education said a months-long investigation into claims of harassment among Central Office administrators showed that misconduct "more likely than not" occurred. A full-scale investigation was initiated by the Board of Education in November 2021. Shipman & Goodwin, LLP conducted the investigation, which ultimately found multiple administrators...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
East Hartford, CT
Government
City
East Hartford, CT
New Haven Independent

136-Unit Olive Street Tower OK’d

A planned new 14-story apartment tower won its final needed city approval — clearing the way for 136 one-bedroom apartments to be built atop a surface parking lot right next door to the State Street train station. Local land-use commissioners took that vote Wednesday night during the latest regular...
NEW HAVEN, CT
GreenwichTime

Seven People’s United bank branches in CT to close in August

M&T Bank has told Connecticut banking regulators it will close seven supermarket branches in August that are currently operating as People’s United locations. M&T officials notified the state Department of Banking of the closures last week, five weeks after its $8.3 billion acquisition of Bridgeport-based People’s United was completed. The seven Stop & Shop supermarket branches that will be closing on Aug. 12 are in Bristol, New Fairfield, Newtown, Norwalk, Pawcatuck, Vernon and Windsor.
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Gov. Lamont orders state takeover of West Haven city finances

A state review panel moved swiftly Tuesday, just hours after Gov. Ned Lamont approved a near total state takeover of West Haven’s troubled city finances. "I have real questions about the controls and documentation there, not to mention the corruption issue,” said Lamont. “And I'm not going to tolerate it."
WEST HAVEN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Bell
WTNH

Gov. Lamont announces launch of new state Child Tax Rebate

Conn. (WTNH) — The state has 300,00 postcards going out in the mail Thursday notifying residents that they can qualify for up to $750, depending on how many children they have and claim on their taxes. This offers some tax relief for parents like Tracey Scott of Windsor, a stay at home grandma raising four […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

20 Towns in 20 Days: Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - 20 Towns in 20 Days took a trip to Norwich. The corner of Market Street is now home to popular pizza place La Stella’s. The family-owned shop has delicious New York style pizza, but before La Stella’s opened in 2001, it used to be a café throughout the 90′s.
NORWICH, CT
Travel Maven

The 2 fastest-growing Cities in Connecticut

According to the US Census Bureau, Connecticut is the 29th most populous state in America, with a population of 3.6 million residents. As a state close to two major cities boasting a gorgeous coastline and mountain ranges to the North, it's no wonder that people like to call the Constitution State home.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Town Council
Eyewitness News

Electric prices to increase in Conn.

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A teen accused of stabbing and killing a 17-year-old high school student at a house party in Shelton faced a judge on Thursday. Updated: 10 hours ago. City of Hartford awards $225k+ for community projects. Updated: 10 hours...
SHELTON, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain schools on the cutting edge of lunchtime

NEW BRITAIN – City schools are on the cutting edge of lunchtime, breaking the frozen pizza mold with plant-based meals and culturally-relevant menus. This spring, the Consolidated School District of New Britain (CSDNB) became one of 12 school districts across the country to pilot Veggabóls, a 100% plant-based K-12 concept introduced by Whitsons Culinary Group in partnership with the U.S. Humane Society (HSUS).
NEW BRITAIN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NECN

Ongoing Investigation at Conn. Business Involves Chemicals: Source

Multiple local and federal agencies are conducting an ongoing investigation at a company in Old Saybrook. Investigators have been at LabDirect at 6 Center Road since Wednesday afternoon, according to Police Chief Michael Spera. He said they are conducting a criminal investigation at the property. Spera said there is no...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Authorities investigate Old Saybrook business

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) announced that starting July 1 the amount you pay for supply will increase. A teen accused of stabbing and killing a 17-year-old high school student at a house party in Shelton faced a judge on Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. City of Hartford awards...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Body Found in Car on Broad Street in Meriden: Mayor

Authorities are investigating after a body was found inside of a vehicle on Broad Street in Meriden. Officials said they believe the person was homeless and possibly living out of the car at the time. There is no criminal aspect to the person's death, according to Mayor Kevin Scarpati. Their...
MERIDEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
5K+
Followers
425
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy