East Hartford charter revision moves forward

EAST HARTFORD — The Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to submit its list of edits to the Charter Revision Commission’s recommendations.

Vice Chairman Don Bell, who also chairs the Charter Revision Commission, said Tuesday night that the council’s changes range from small language tweaks to “relatively minor, but substantive changes.”

Bell said the significant changes include clarifying the powers of the Public Works Department and removing the term “office of profit under the government,” which was found throughout the charter in various places and generated confusion. The suggested change is “town government elected or appointed position for which such person is compensated.”

Bell said the commission would review the Town Council edits before sending them back for final approval. The two groups would then have a joint meeting before the Town Council adopts the recommendations and sets a referendum date, which is expected to be held Election Day in November 2022.

Bell said the commission’s work is “almost done,” after meeting routinely since July 2021 to discuss an initial list of three major revisions to the charter.

Bell said issues the commission ultimately made recommendations on include having a professional appointed by the mayor to oversee town operations, granting flexibility to the town to modify department operations without a charter revision, and eliminating the personnel appeals board.

Chairman Richard Kehoe said the town charter has only been opened and revised twice — once in 1983 and again in 2004.

“We don’t alter the charter very much … it’s been almost 20 years, we thought it was helpful for the charter to be changed in some fashions to allow for better operation of the town government,” Kehoe said.